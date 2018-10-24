The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina, the state lottery said on early Wednesday. It is close to the all-time record of $1.586 billion for a US lottery jackpot.
Mega Millions has confirmed that the final jackpot for the winning lottery ticket sold in South Carolina is $1.537 billion — close to the all-time record jackpot for any lottery.
The winning ticket for the lottery was sold in South Carolina, the state lottery said on early Wednesday.
A lottery official said early on Wednesday that only one ticket was sold that matched all six numbers in the lottery draw, Reuters reported.
The winner has two options: an immediate cash payment of around $904 million or the full prize paid out over 29 years.
The buyer beat the odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions lottery.
The record is a $1.586 billion jackpot for a Powerball drawing in 2016, according to Reuters.