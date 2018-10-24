Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Mega Millions confirms final jackpot for winning ticket in South Carolina is $1.537 billion, close to the all-time record

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina, the state lottery said on early Wednesday. It is close to the all-time record of $1.586 billion for a US lottery jackpot.

Mega Millions lottery play

Mega Millions lottery

(G-Jun Yam/AP)

  • Mega Millions has confirmed that the final jackpot for the winning lottery ticket sold in South Carolina is $1.537 billion.
  • The winning ticket for the lottery was sold in South Carolina, the state lottery said on early Wednesday.
  • It is close to the all-time record of the $1.586 billion jackpot for a Powerball drawing in 2016, according to Reuters.

Mega Millions has confirmed that the final jackpot for the winning lottery ticket sold in South Carolina is $1.537 billion — close to the all-time record jackpot for any lottery.

The winning ticket for the lottery was sold in South Carolina, the state lottery said on early Wednesday.

A lottery official said early on Wednesday that only one ticket was sold that matched all six numbers in the lottery draw, Reuters reported.

The winner has two options: an immediate cash payment of around $904 million or the full prize paid out over 29 years.

The buyer beat the odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions lottery.

The record is a $1.586 billion jackpot for a Powerball drawing in 2016, according to Reuters.

