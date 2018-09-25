Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Michael Kors is likely buying Versace for one key reason


Strategy Michael Kors is likely buying Versace for one key reason

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Michael Kors is buying iconic Italian fashion brand Versace for more than $2 billion. The reasoning likely has to do with how luxury fashion is changing along with who is buying it.

Versace is being acquired by Michael Kors. play

Versace is being acquired by Michael Kors.

(Getty/Scott Olson)
  • The Italian fashion house Versace is being acquired by American conglomerate Michael Kors, which will change its name to Capri Holdings.
  • Capri has already laid out its plan to turn Versace into a more accessories-focused brand comfortable with selling online.
  • That would mimic the roadmap of fellow Italian luxury brand Gucci, which has gained popularity among teens in recent years.
  • Versace is poised to capture more of that market, as the demographic it appeals to already skews young, according to SimilarWeb.

Versace is going through some changes.

The Italian fashion house is being acquired by Michael Kors in a deal worth $2.12 billion. After the deal closes, Michael Kors will be renamed Capri Holdings.

Michael Kors has already laid out its plans for adjusting Versace's strategies, including focusing on accessories and footwear, opening more stores, and embracing online shopping.

It's a pivot to what Cowen and Co. analysts called "new luxury" in a note to analysts on Monday. Cowen analysts described the trend as the "democratization and street-ification of luxury fashion" and said it is a "huge opportunity" for Versace, which has "the perfect DNA for what's happening now in luxury goods" with its Italian heritage and history of staying close to cultural trends.

Versace's online potential is further enhanced by its ability to attract attention from younger consumers. According to SimilarWeb, 39% of Versace's total website traffic in the last 12 months came from people between the ages of 18 and 24.

The new strategy for Versace mirrors what's happening with fellow Italian brand Gucci. Gucci has embraced luxury streetwear, younger consumers, and online sales. And it seems to have worked well, as sales at the brand have skyrocketed.

Sales at Gucci have grown 46.6% in the first half of 2018, according to parent brand Kering. In the first three quarters of 2017, nearly 55% of all Gucci's sales were from customers under the age of 35, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As sales slow for the more accessibly priced Michael Kors brand, Versace's higher-end appeal and ability to connect with younger consumers could be the ticket to overall growth.

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 50 best MBA programs in the worldbullet
2 Strategy A new application suggests Amazon is preparing to double down...bullet
3 Strategy Sears' CEO is making a last-ditch effort to avoid...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bulldog Skincare for Men cofounder Simon Duffy.
Strategy The 6 biggest mistakes guys make with their skin, according to the cofounder of a leading skincare brand
JCPenney store cashier
Strategy JCPenney warns that Trump's tariffs will worsen the retail apocalypse (JCP)
It's all about looking "effortless" in the tech world.
Strategy The Silicon Valley stylist who charges $2,000 or more to make techies look effortless says Rolexes are 'gaudy' and recommends a watch for less than $100 instead
Naked Labs can give a detailed breakdown of a user's health statistics, but it could also have big implications for retailers.
Strategy Startups are on the brink of solving one of the biggest problems with shopping online
X
Advertisement