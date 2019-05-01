According to the business magnate and philanthropist Ghana and Zipline, the company responsible for the installation, operation and maintenance of the drones have done tremendously well for implementing the innovative idea.

Bill Gates made the revelation in a tweet.

He said, “It’s amazing to think about the creative ways we’ve delivered vaccines over the years (even by dog sled, when necessary). Today, a startup called Zipline is even using delivery drones to reach the most remote parts of the world.”

Recently, Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched a distribution centre at Omenako, in the Eastern Region of the country.

The $12 million initiative, known as ‘Fly to Save a Life Project’ was constructed by Zipline.

The centre serves as a point from where blood and other essential medicines and vaccines will be distributed by drones to hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

Three more centres will be constructed at strategic locations in the country to boost the initiative and help save lives.