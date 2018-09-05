Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

MillerCoors is slashing jobs as Coors Light struggles and millennials ditch beer (TAP)


Strategy MillerCoors is slashing jobs as Coors Light struggles and millennials ditch beer (TAP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

MillerCoors is slashing roughly 350 jobs, the beer giant announced on Tuesday. MillerCoors has struggled to grow sales as millennials ditch beer, with Coors Light specifically dragging down business.

Coors Light is struggling. play

Coors Light is struggling.

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

  • MillerCoors is slashing roughly 350 jobs, the beer giant announced on Tuesday.
  • "We are moving quickly and decisively to get our business back on track," MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in an email to distributors.
  • MillerCoors has struggled to grow sales as millennials ditch beer. Coors Light, specifically, has dragged down business, according to the company.

MillerCoors is slashing jobs as millennials ditch beer.

On Tuesday, the brewer announced it was restructuring, eliminating roughly 350 salaried positions across the company.

"We are moving quickly and decisively to get our business back on track," MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in an email to distributors, according to a news report on the company's website.

MillerCoors acknowledged that the move comes after several years of declining sales by volume, as the company struggles to attract drinkers — especially millennials — during a beer industry slump.

Beer consumption among drinkers from 21 to 24 has fallen roughly 3% per year over the last 15 years. Beer penetration fell one percentage point in the US market from 2016 to 2017, while both wine and spirits were unmoved, according to Nielsen data. And, global beer consumption per capita declined by 5.7% from 2012 to 2017, according to Euromonitor data.

In August, Coors' parent company, Molson Coors, reported that sales decreased for the fourth straight quarter. Coors Light's decline significantly contributed to the slump.

"Turning around Coors Light is our most critical priority as a company right now," MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in August.

Soon after, the company announced plans to kill Two Hats — a beer aimed at millennials — just six months after its debut, in order to focus on Coors Light.

Roughly 150 of the positions MillerCoors plans to cut are currently open or were eliminated earlier this year, according to the company. MillerCoors is additionally offering employees a voluntary severance program as part of what Hattersley called the company's commitment to "restructuring with dignity and respect for all involved."

Top Articles

1 Strategy 11 things unsuccessful people do over long weekendsbullet
2 Strategy Here are the 8 major initiatives China is planning to...bullet
3 Strategy WIMBIZ to hold its 17th annual conference in Lagos, here's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy Science says people decide these 9 things within seconds of meeting you
Truckers won't be wiped out by driverless technology, but many of the best trucking jobs may be lost.
Strategy Driverless technology might actually add as many jobs as it destroys, but the new roles will be 'the worst trucking jobs around'
Airlines need more pilots.
Strategy Airlines are 'desperate' for new pilots, and the shortage is contributing to cancelled routes that are taking a toll on little communities
Honey Smacks
Strategy 'DO NOT EAT THIS CEREAL': CDC warns customers not to buy Honey Smacks after at least 130 people fall sick (K)