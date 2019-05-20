According to him, more than 350,000 workers including 54,000 health workers, 45,000 teachers and 100,000 Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) personnel have been recruited into the public sector in the two years of the Akufo Addo led National Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

The Vice President joined a group of Muslims in the Central Region, to offer prayers for peace and divine wisdom for the President and his team in their quest to develop the country.

He explained that the visit was motivated by the fact that God quickly answered the prayer request of believers especially during the period of Ramadan.

Dr Bawumia assured them that the Government had engaged the services of 3,000 Arabic teachers while clearance was being sought for more to be employed to enhance the teaching and learning of Muslim students.

The Vice President further noted that the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund (ZIDF) was one of the numerous social interventions instituted by the Government to bring about inclusive transformation in the country.

“Electricity is being subsidised by 17.5 per cent for domestic users and 30 per cent for commercial users by the Government, which had also reduced the import tax by 50 per cent,” he said.