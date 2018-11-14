news

Morticians and other mortuary workers in Ghana plan to embark on a strike from Tuesday, November 20, 2018, if their demands tabled before the government are not met.

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) says it is distressed with some irregularities the government has failed to address.

According to its statement, the workers are suffering from some illegalities that they think are perpetrated by the Ministry of Health and its agencies.

It further explained that the ministry has failed to realise the problem or illegalities the workers go through and are reluctant into solving the illegalities.

These reasons have therefore triggered the strike.

MOWAG has threaten that “any intimidation or attempt from any agency, department or institution under Ministry of Health to them (MOWA) will be met with equal force during the period of the strike.”

Why the mortuary workers are going on strike

MOWAG has explained that many of its workers are denied their perpetual annual leave in violation of section 20 of Act 651 meanwhile, they work more than the required 8 hours including Saturdays and Sundays in violation of section 33 of Act 651.

They further said that most of the workers have been employed as casual and temporary workers in violation of section 74 and 75 of Act 651, which does not guarantee job security especially in the environment in which they work yet in terms of remuneration, it is unfortunate that their workers are treated as most unrecognised in the sector and for that matter, least paid on the salary structure of Ministry of Health with no single allowance.

“The mortuary facilities are understaffed, no maintenance which compromises on health and safety rules of the sector making the workers unnecessary to suffer in silence”, he said.

The statement again said, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have to be struggled to get for use therefore making the working conditions undesirable meanwhile,there is no provision for universal medical checkups plan in violation of sections 118 of Act 651.

“No overtime is paid which is in violation of section 35 and we are not paid for public holidays in violation of section 72 of Act 651” they explained.

MOWAG then added that even when they work on weekends on which are resting days by law which will amount to overtime, they are denied of that pay as well.