MTN Nigeria is introducing a Partner Program.

The goal - to add exponential value to its enterprise business customers, as well as the broader business landscape in the country.

Details of the new program

Further explaining this program, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, MTN Nigeria's Chief Enterprise Business Officer said, "MTN knows that we cannot be the subject matter expert in every field in ICT. Thus, we believe strongly in partnering with other like-minded companies; we are building a vibrant ecosystem of partners that share our ethos and values to empower SMEs, drive efficiencies for Large Enterprises and work with the Public Sector to improve citizen engagement."

She added, "Up to now, we have been engaging partners on case-by-case basis. These partners either bring in the needed technology and platforms to co-create new solutions or share their unique expertise and competencies to help us develop solutions that drive growth and increase market reach. This summit, therefore, provides us with an opportunity to bring our trusted and new partners together to share our partner operating model and structure, the aim of which is to make it easier for partners to work with MTN to create the future together."

This new initiative will be unveiled at an inaugural Partner Summit, themed: "MTN Fusion." It will bring together key stakeholders like MTN Business partners, thought-leaders, Small and Medium Enterprise owners, Large Enterprises and the Public Sector.

The annual event will be held on Thursday, November 8, at the Landmark Events Centre.