MTN Nigeria launches 'Partner Program' with first ever MTN Fusion Summit

This new program is all about adding exponential value to its enterprise business customers.

Corporate Relations Executive, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo; Sales and Distribution Executive, MTN Nigeria, Adekunle Adebiyi; Human Resource Executive, MTN Nigeria, Esther Akinnukawe; COO MTN Nigeria, Mazen Mroue and Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor at the maiden edition of MTN Partner Summit in Lagos state

MTN Nigeria launches a 'Partner Program' with the first ever MTN Fusion Summit.

On Thursday, November 8, 2018, Nigerian businesses including large-scale to SMEs, gathered at the Landmark Events Centre for the ICT Company's maiden Partner Summit, themed 'MTN Fusion'.

MTN Nigeria's Partner Program

Speaking at the event, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, MTN Nigeria's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, revealed the purpose of this new program as well as what the company's business customers and the broader business landscape in Nigeria stand to gain from it.

According to her, this program will help MTN better serve the Nigerian enterprise market.

She said, "MTN knows that we cannot be the subject matter expert in every field in ICT. Thus, we believe strongly in partnering with other like-minded companies; we are building a vibrant ecosystem of partners that share our ethos and values to empower SMEs, drive efficiencies for Large Enterprises and work with the Public Sector to improve citizen engagement."

"Up to now, we have been engaging partners on a case-by-case basis. These partners either bring in the needed technology and platforms to co-create new solutions or share their unique expertise and competencies to help us develop solutions that drive growth and increase market reach. This summit, therefore, provides us with an opportunity to bring our trusted and new partners together to share our partner operating model and structure, the aim of which is to make it easier for partners to work with MTN to create the future together," MTN Nigeria's Chief Enterprise Business Officer added.

Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor; General Manager Enterprise Business, MTN Nigeria, Barbara Ezeh Anozia; Group General Manager, Partnerships, MTN Group, Ralph Vraagom and GM, Enterprise Marketing, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka at the maiden edition of MTN Partner Summit in Lagos state play

Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor; General Manager Enterprise Business, MTN Nigeria, Barbara Ezeh Anozia; Group General Manager, Partnerships, MTN Group, Ralph Vraagom and GM, Enterprise Marketing, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka at the maiden edition of MTN Partner Summit in Lagos state

(MTN Nigeria)

 

The Partner Summit, which will be held annually, will see MTN Nigeria bringing together Technology, Capability and Channel Partners in order to deliver the benefits of a modern connected future to the end user.

