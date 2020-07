Zambia’s Immigration Department Spokesperson, Namati Nshinka, said they received 13 repatriated people from Namibia on Thursday.

This brings the total of repatriated Zambians from Namibia to 38 in the last week.

A release from Zambian officials said the Zambians were sent back home for various offenses ranging from unlawful entry, illegal fishing, theft, and drug abuse.

Meanwhile, immigration officers also arrested about 98 foreigners for various immigration offenses over the past one week.