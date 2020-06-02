A letter announcing her appointment said the President took the decision based on the advice of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) which was given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The letter which was signed by the Secretary of the Public Services Commission, Mabel Amoako Atta was dated May 4, 2020.

Ms Opoku had been acting in that position since March 2019 until she was appointed.

She took over from Edward Kofi Osei, who retired on March 3, 2019, attaining the compulsory retirement age of 60.

The letter announcing the new appointment said her appointment was subject to medical fitness and other checks with effect from the date of assumption of duty.

“As the Director of the Tema Ports of GPHA, you will, under the leadership of the Director-General of GPHA, be responsible for providing overall co-ordination and supervision of the operations of the Tema Port.”

“For the purposes of disciplinary control, you will be responsible to the President through the Director-General of GPHA," the Daily Graphic quoted parts of the letter.

Ms Opoku joined the GPHA as a lawyer by profession in 2003. She later enrolled at the International Maritime Law Institute in Malta in 2004 where she studied International Maritime Law.

GPHA sponsored her to study maritime law at the World Maritime University in Sweden in 2004.

She previously served as a General Manager in charge of Administration at GPHA.