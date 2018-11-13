Nashville didn't pick up a HQ2 location from Amazon. However, the Tennessee capital did land a new operations hub.
But the Tennessee capital will be the location of Amazon's new "Center of Excellence for its Operations." The company promised the hub would draw in 5,000 lucrative jobs beginning in 2019.
According to the tech giant's announcement, the center will be situated in downtown Nashville, north of the city's upscale Gulch community.
"Amazon's decision to expand its presence in Nashville is a direct result of the talented workforce and strong community we've built here," Nashville mayor David Briley said in Amazon's official statement. "These are quality, high-paying jobs that will boost our economy, provide our workers with new opportunities, and show the rest of the world that Nashville is a premiere location for business investment."
So what about Nashville's proposal tempted Amazon into setting up an operations base there?
In the official announcement detailing its HQ2 picks, the Seattle-based online retailer included proposals from the mayor of Nashville and Tennessee's state government.
In his proposal, Briley touted Nashville's low property tax rate and low cost of living, as well as Tennessee's lack of an income tax and low per capita dept.