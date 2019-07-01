The essay will run through July 24, 2019, with the theme, "Enhancing Confidence in Nigeria for Nation Building: Towards Economic Success and Improved Quality of Life for Nigerians."
In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, NESG said the "essays will generate ideas on how to help drive economic change and transform Nigeria into a modern and globally competitive nation where its citizens can have improved quality of life and also get youths to start thinking “Nation Building”".
Application criteria
- Entry must be written in English
- One entry per participant
- 1,500 maximum word count
- Plagiarism is not accepted
- Submitted before July 24, 2019.
- All entries must be properly referenced using the American Psychological Association style (APA) style.
Prizes
- Paid internship at the NESG
- All expense paid trip to 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, October 2019
- Essay presentation to an audience of top pubic/private officials
- Prestigious certificate of performance
How to apply
Logon to http://www.nesgroup.org/essay/
Register and submit your essay.
The top 3 winners will emerge and other essays shortlisted will be used by the NESG during and after the national economic summit in October 2019.