The essay will run through July 24, 2019, with the theme, "Enhancing Confidence in Nigeria for Nation Building: Towards Economic Success and Improved Quality of Life for Nigerians."

In a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, NESG said the "essays will generate ideas on how to help drive economic change and transform Nigeria into a modern and globally competitive nation where its citizens can have improved quality of life and also get youths to start thinking “Nation Building”".

Application criteria

  • Entry must be written in English
  • One entry per participant
  • 1,500 maximum word count
  • Plagiarism is not accepted
  • Submitted before July 24, 2019.
  • All entries must be properly referenced using the American Psychological Association style (APA) style.

Prizes

  • Paid internship at the NESG
  • All expense paid trip to 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, October 2019
  • Essay presentation to an audience of top pubic/private officials
  • Prestigious certificate of performance

How to apply

Logon to http://www.nesgroup.org/essay/

Register and submit your essay.

The top 3 winners will emerge and other essays shortlisted will be used by the NESG during and after the national economic summit in October 2019. 