‘Laoye Jaiyeola, CEO of NESG, says the event is "imperative for the country to shift gears to a competitive private sector-led economy, to be able to address and respond to the challenges and implications of 2050 scenarios."

The 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #25) will focus on three pillars - economic growth, competitiveness, and inclusive development.

The flagship event is scheduled to hold between October 7th and 8th 2019 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Nigerian Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

According to a statement made available to Business Insider SSA, the event will set a new agenda for Nigeria to usher in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050 through a renewed focus on investments in human capital development to achieve competitiveness and inclusive growth.

Those that will attend

NES 25 will bring stakeholders in private sector, public sector, social sector, politics, civil society, academia, international organisations, and diplomatic community together to create a unifying narrative for setting a long-term national agenda that will be led by the private sector.

Speaking on the upcoming silver jubilee event, the CEO of the NESG, Mr. ‘Laoye Jaiyeola stated that the theme: “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears” emphasises the imperatives for the country to shift gears to a competitive private sector-led economy, to be able to address and respond to the challenges and implications of 2050 scenarios. The Summit Sub-Themes will focus on achieving rapid industrialisation, transforming education, creative industries, managing demography, sustainable peace, and security.

What to expect at NES #25

Discussions will be anchored on 3 pillars – economic growth, competitiveness, and inclusive development – and they will drive discussions at the sessions and generate robust and rigorous engagements with an overarching objective of signalling a coherent and clear 30-year forward agenda for the private sector to lead sustainable economic development.

The private sector-led think-tank group said the event includes an Essay competition for Nigerian University Students and a Startup Pitch Event for Nigerian Businesses.