According to the research, travellers who book over the weekend can save as much as 20 per cent and up to 36 per cent.

This usually happens on Sundays.

Also, according to the 2019 Travel Pricing Outlook report, the most expensive tickets were booked on Thursdays and Fridays.

This report further indicated that travellers can save around 10 per cent on flight prices if they book on weekends.

The report also advises travellers to book flights at least three weeks ahead of their departure dates. The ARC and Expedia called it the “sweet spot” for fare savings.

The average cost of flights had risen 5 per cent in 2018 when compared to 2017.

While booking flights during the weekend saves you a lot of money, flights departing on Sunday are the most expensive.