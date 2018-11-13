Amazon has named Long Island City, Queens, one of the locations of its HQ2 project. Here's what the company and the city agreed to.
The battle for HQ2 is finally over.
On Tuesday, in a blog post, Amazon named the two winners of its HQ2 project: Long Island City in Queens, New York, and the newly formed National Landing area of Arlington, Virginia.
The much-anticipated news comes after a year-long search that started with 238 proposals that were whittled down to a short list of 20 sites at the beginning of the year.
Read more: Amazon officially announces its HQ2 will be split between New York and Virginia
Amazon had initially said it planned to invest over $5 billion and accommodate as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs with its new HQ2. As a result, cities and states leaped at the chance to win over the e-commerce giant, putting together proposals for suitable sites and even offering tax incentives to sweeten the deal.
New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo even said he'd change his name to Amazon Cuomo to woo the company.
On Tuesday, both Cuomo and New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio praised Amazon's decision to pick New York.
"New York City is about to get tens of thousands of new, good paying jobs and Amazon is about to meet the most talented work force in the world in one of the most diverse places on the planet. Welcome to Queens, #HQ2," de Blasio wrote on Twitter.
"When I took office, I said we would build a new New York State – one that is fiscally responsible and fosters a business climate that is attractive to growing companies and the industries of tomorrow ... New York can proudly say that we have attracted one of the largest, most competitive economic development investments in U.S. history," Cuomo said in Amazon's blog post.
The exact terms of New York's deal with Amazon had been laid out in a series of documents, signed by The City of New York, two city organizations, and a representative of Amazon. These documents were published online on Tuesday.
Here are the biggest takeaways:
One of Amazon's key requests is to have a helipad at both headquarters. In the terms, the city agreed to help secure access to an alternative helipad if it is unable to build its own at HQ.