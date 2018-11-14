news

New Yorkers know that a news story is a big deal when both the New York Daily News and the New York Post slap it on their front pages.

Such was the case Wednesday morning, when the two city tabloids ran with Amazon HQ2 news as a front-page story. Long Island City will officially host one half of the tech giant's new headquarters, with the other half going to Arlington County, Virginia.

New York City has offered Amazon $1.525 billion in direct tax incentives, based on the 25,000 jobs the company promised to fill in the area, while Virginia has promised the company $573 million in exchange.

New Yorkers have had a mixed reaction to the news, with critics voicing major concerns about the impact Amazon's presence could have on the city. Politicians like Gov. Andrew Cuomo — who had jokingly offered to change his name to "Amazon" before the selection was announced — and mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated the tech giant's announcement. Others, like US representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have blasted the move.

A number of the concerns and criticisms swirling about New York City seeped into the front pages of the city's daily tabloids.

To herald the news, the New York Post featured a depiction of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos hanging out of a helicopter, referencing the company's intention to establish a helipad at its new base. On the Post's front page, a laughing Bezos hoists bags of money, with some loose bills billowing over the city. The headline is "Queens Ransom."

The New York Daily News opted for a more muted page one, mimicking Amazon's famous arrow logo below the headline "Amazon Primed." The New York Daily News also referenced Ocasio-Cortez's skepticism toward Amazon.