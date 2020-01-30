According to a report from Accra based Citi FM, the Nigerian government in a memo signed by the Comptroller of its Immigration Service, Victor David Dimka, said a decision will be announced on Friday 31st January on the way forward.

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) reaction

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in reaction said they are looking forward to the opening of the Nigerian border for trade activities to return to normalcy.

The General Secretary of GUTA, Alpha Shaban said a reopening will come as a huge relief for traders in the sub-region.

“If they open the border it will be good for us all. Every member country is a sovereign country and every country has its law. Therefore, it is the responsibility of that country to protect their industry as well as the traders. Even though it has affected us seriously it is because some of our people are working with loans and that is why we are complaining," GUTA explained.

Adding that “But if they open the border, it will be good for us all because it is negatively affecting the ECOWAS agreement of free movement of people and services.”

Background

The Nigerian government in August last year closed its borders to Benin and by extension, other West African countries, as part of measures to prevent the smuggling of cheap goods and weapons into the country.

The blockade has had a ripple effect on trade in the West African sub-region; compelling some to use alternative routes for their exports.