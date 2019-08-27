Tony Elumelu to deliver a keynote address at the Plenary Public-Private Business Dialogue of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Japan.

The billionaire's message will summaries efforts of the private sector on the continent, including youth empowerment, and bilateral trade.

African leaders and policymakers are currently in Japan for the 7th TICAD in Yokohama.

Tony Elumelu, Nigerian billionaire and founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, is taking the message of Africapitalism and collaboration to Yokohama, Japan.

Africapitalism is Tony Elumelu's economic philosophy on the role of the private sector in Africa's economic development.

The stylish banker will join other Africa leaders to deliver a keynote address at the Plenary Public-Private Business Dialogue of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) on Wednesday, August 28th.

In a statement issued by TEF on Tuesday, Elumelu's message at the TICAD will be captured in three summaries. He will explain how the private sector is the new oil of the African continent, youth empowerment, and bilateral trade.

“There, he will speak alongside Presidents and business leaders including H.E. Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister, Japan; H.E. Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, President, Egypt and Chair, African Union (AU); H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President, Nigeria; and H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President, South Africa, on the expectations of a thriving African private sector and the optimism of a renewed Japan-Africa partnership that prioritises investments, bilateral trade, entrepreneurship and job creation for Africa’s youth population.

“Following the welcome address by the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, he will also deliver the keynote address at the official Business Forum, hosted by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO),” the statement adds.

The 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) is scheduled to hold between August 28th to 30th 2019, in Yokohama.