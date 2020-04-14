According to the Ghana Police, they have been sent away because the two are not cooperating with health authorities to be treated there.

The two persons are currently being held in a secluded police facility.

“The two Nigeriens who tested positive to COVID-19 and were transferred from a Police holding facility of the Accra District Police to the National Treatment Centre have been returned to the Police facility as a matter of necessity, to enable health officials to manage them. The two refused to submit to treatment at the national treatment centre, making their management difficult, thus their return,” a press release from the police said.

The police said the government of Ghana is working with the Nigerien Ambassador in Ghana to decide on the management of the two cases.

It is not yet known if the government will consider repatriation as an immediate solution.

The police said its officers will not be in contact with any of the two Nigeriens since they are making efforts to “safeguard Police Officers and our facility.”

“The public is reminded to continue to cooperate with the Police and Security Services to help curb the spread of the COVID-19. Stay home and stay safe, as we keep the frontline,” the police added.

On April 5, 2020, the two Nigeriens were arrested when a taxi they were in was stopped by police enforcing the lockdown directive.

When questioned by the police, the two could not give tangible reasons for their movement raising suspicions and causing their arrest.

Further investigations by police led to a medical test on them at the Ridge Hospital whose result came back positive on April 13, 2020.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 636 novel coronavirus cases as of noon on April 14, 2020, with eight deaths and 17 recoveries.