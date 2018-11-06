news

Nissan is building an automobile plant in Ghana with the help of the government.

The Japanese automaker wants to turn the nation into West Africa auto assembling hub.

Automakers are eyeing Ghana's national auto policy.

Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to build an automobile plant in Ghana with the help of the government.

According to a Reuters report, the automaker and Ghanaian government signed a preliminary deal on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The deal is to set up an assembly plant in the country and turn the nation into West Africa auto assembling hub.

Mike Whitfield, Nissan’s managing director for Africa, told reporter after signing a memorandum of understanding with the government official the deal is for a long time without giving further details.

“We see Ghana as the gateway to West Africa. We will grow our business presence in the region and it’s for the long term.”

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Ghana’s Trade minister, said the government was considering incentives for Nissan in order to create a business environment that would allow the company to expand its presence.

Nissan joins Volkswagen and Sinotruk to build plant in Nigeria.

Japanese automaker Nissan is joining German carmaker Volkswagen and China’s Sinotruk that have also signed preliminary deals to build plants in Ghana.

In August, Volkswagen signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the vehicle assembly facility and to assess the feasibility of a modern Mobility Concept for Ghana.

A month later, China’s first heavy-duty truck manufacturer, Sinotruk International also signed an agreement with the government to establish an assembly plant in Ghana.

Automakers are eyeing Ghana's auto policy

Automakers are eyeing Ghana's national auto policy that the government is expected to launch by the end of the year.

The government is developing a comprehensive Automotive Industry Policy which will incentivise and facilitate vehicle manufacturing and assembly in Ghana.

The policy will include a preferential procurement policy for locally assembled vehicles.