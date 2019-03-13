The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is currently recruiting.

“It is official. We are hiring. Are you passionate about building an exciting career in NNPC? Join us,” the company announced on Twitter.

A quick visit to the oil corporation’s website showed that there are several positions for both graduates and experienced professionals.

The website also issued a warning to applicants. The scam alert read, “NNPC and its subsidiaries will NEVER request payment for applications and/or job placements. All interested applicants will be required to undergo the NNPC recruitment process.”

In light of this ongoing job recruitment, Business Insider SSA by Pulse has compiled a list of past questions.

Here are five likely questions to expect at an NNPC interview, in no particular order:

What do you know about NNPC Nigeria?

It is always important to do some research on the company you are applying to before going for an interview. To know all about NNPC, check the public relations category on the corporation’s website.

Why do you want to work with the NNPC?

This is the perfect opportunity for you to tell the interviewer what you bring to the table and what the company will gain by hiring you.

ALSO READ: Nigeria's state-owned oil firm, NNPC, takes a major step to attain sufficiency in domestic gas supply

Why this job position?

Here, you answer by telling them how your skills and experience make you perfect for this job. Answering this well lets the interviewer know that you fully grasp what the job position is about.

Why are leaving your former place of work?

This is a common question that could easily ruin your chances of getting the job. Make sure you answer it without being petty or spiteful. You could state reasons like distance or marriage. You could also say that the NNPC job is perfect for your career goals.

Which of our business locations across Nigeria would you prefer?

You could be asked to choose your preferred location. Make sure you do some research on this location and let them know why. Your reason should be about what this location lacks and what you have to offer.

Note: Regardless of the question, make sure your answers always reflect what the company stands to gain by hiring you.

Check out how to apply for NNPC jobs here.