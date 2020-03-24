At a press briefing when asked if the country will be locked down Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “all options are on the table. The government continues to receive advice which is subjected to analysis by the experts.”

Ghanaians have been calling for the government to order a lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 after the country started recording cases in double digits.

Currently, Ghana has recorded 57 cases. Most of these cases are imported.

Responding to the lockdown call by Ghanaians the Minister encouraged all to trust that the government will take a good decision.

“In these times you will understand that there is a lot of agitations and commentaries and suggestions from all quarters. But we must trust the process and allow the experts to advise the decision-makers to make a good decision.”

Making a case on why we should trust the experts he said “in the very beginning there was a lot of agitation, fly the students in China and bring them back home. The experts advised that it was not a thing to do. Though that decision at the time it was made appeared a bit unpopular events in the following weeks have shown that experts got it right and the decision-makers got it right by taking the advice of the experts.”

“There is a lot of talk on lockdown because we are seeing it on TV and in other places. Different jurisdictions have different dynamics when it comes to even food supply or essential service supply. So, the decision to lock down or not is not one that is taken lightly or because we’ve seen other persons doing it.”

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the president meets with the COVID-19 response team every evening to be briefed and advised on what to do.

“The president sits down at 6 pm every evening with the COVID-19 response team made up of experts from all over. They give advice subject to interrogations. So all options are on the table but at this stage, the advice is to go in accordance with the measures that we have come up with and it is bearing fruits.”