Mr Kojo-Ganson who is a distinguished Marketing professional who works with MTN Ghana.

The award is in recognition of his excellence in strategic marketing in the areas of Market insights, corporate reputation management and a strong player within corporate Ghana as a marketing professional for the year 2018.

After receiving the award, Mr Kojo-Ganson entreated all marketing professionals to work hard to make a positive difference in their various fields of endeavor.

“One of our core values at MTN is the Can-Do Spirit which challenges us to strive beyond our limitations to create meaningful and brighter futures, for everyone whose life we touch.”

“First I am grateful to God, my family for the understanding and cooperation in our corporate life balance, next is the Yello family and my colleague Executives and more importantly my entire Marketing team for their immense support and contribution to our humble achievements”

Mr Kojo-Ganson has many years of exemplary leadership. His career with MTN Ghana started in May 2012 when he was appointed as the General Manager Consumer Marketing and was very instrumental in providing Commercial leadership and positioning the MTN brand as the number 1 brand in share and value. He further took on other roles in the business and went on to support other operations within the MTN Group.

Prior to joining MTN Ghana, he worked in several marketing roles with SABMiller Ghana and their Group Head Office in South Africa. He is a Chartered Marketer from the CIM UK and he also holds an MBA in Strategic Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and he is also a Certified Digital Marketing Strategist from Columbia Business School.

The award was presented to him at the 30th Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Awards. The Awards held under the theme Celebrating 30 Years of Promoting Marketing Excellence: Synergies for the Future.