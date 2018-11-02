Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy One of the most iconic teen clothing companies from the '90s is being brought back from the dead after filing for bankruptcy 4 years ago

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Delia's, the teen fashion brand that exploded in popularity in the 1990's, is being relaunched by Dolls Kill.

Delia's was known for its catalog in the '90s. play

Delia's was known for its catalog in the '90s.

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)

  • Delia's, the teen fashion brand that exploded in popularity in the 1990s but then fell of the scene and eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2014, is being relaunched by Dolls Kill.
  • Dolls Kill, another teen fashion brand, has bought the rights to the Delia's name and is rolling out a new collection of clothing inspired by the original Delia's catalogs from the '90s.
  • The 70-piece collection launches on Friday.

1990s fashion is back in vogue, which means that some of the decade's most popular brands are having their moment in the spotlight once more.

Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi's have all benefited from a '90s comeback and have capitalized on the trend by relaunching archive collections. But perhaps more dramatically, some of the best-known brands of that era are being resurrected from the dead.

Delia's is one of them.

In its heyday, Delia's was a wildly popular teen fashion brand best known for its catalog. However, after expanding rapidly and opening stores throughout the '90s, its growth came to a halt at the turn of the decade, when popular fast-fashion brands such as Forever 21 and H&M started to take market share. Sales slipped, and in 2014, the chain filed for bankruptcy.

Now, Delia's is being bought back to life by Dolls Kill, another teen brand that operates online and in two stores.

Find out more below:

Dolls Kill is relaunching the Delia's brand on November 2 on its website and in its two stores in California.

Dolls Kill is relaunching the Delia's brand on November 2 on its website and in its two stores in California. play

Dolls Kill is relaunching the Delia's brand on November 2 on its website and in its two stores in California.

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


The first collection features 70 different pieces of clothing and accessories.

The first collection features 70 different pieces of clothing and accessories. play

The first collection features 70 different pieces of clothing and accessories.

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


It has been produced by Dolls Kill, which bought the licensing rights to Delia's.

It has been produced by Dolls Kill, which bought the licensing rights to Delia's. play

It has been produced by Dolls Kill, which bought the licensing rights to Delia's.

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


Each piece is a nod to the '90s look and the original Delia's catalog, Madelyn Wicks, an associate buyer at Dolls Kill, told Business Insider.

Delia's catalog. play

Delia's catalog.

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


In fact, some items are more or less identical.

In fact, some items are more or less identical. play

In fact, some items are more or less identical.

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


"We don't see that '90s aesthetic going anywhere," Wicks said. "It made sense to bring it back."

"We don't see that '90s aesthetic going anywhere," Wicks said. "It made sense to bring it back." play

"We don't see that '90s aesthetic going anywhere," Wicks said. "It made sense to bring it back."

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


There's a limited amount of stock ...

There's a limited amount of stock ... play

There's a limited amount of stock ...

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


... and once it sells out, that's it.

... and once it sells out, that's it. play

... and once it sells out, that's it.

(Courtesy of Dolls KIll)


“Dolls Kill has taken everything we loved about dELiA*s — the quirky fabrics and patterns, the unapologetic attitude — and designed an evocative new collection for the modern dELiA*s customer," Betsy McLaughlin, a Dolls Kill board member, said in a statement to the press.

“Dolls Kill has taken everything we loved about dELiA*s — the quirky fabrics and patterns, the unapologetic attitude — and designed an evocative new collection for the modern dELiA*s customer," Betsy McLaughlin, a Dolls Kill board member, said in a statement to the press. play

“Dolls Kill has taken everything we loved about dELiA*s — the quirky fabrics and patterns, the unapologetic attitude — and designed an evocative new collection for the modern dELiA*s customer," Betsy McLaughlin, a Dolls Kill board member, said in a statement to the press.

(Courtesy of Dolls Kill)


Top Articles

1 Strategy World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business: What Nigeria and Ghana can...bullet
2 Strategy I quit my job to work for myself 7 years ago — here are 5 key...bullet
3 Strategy Top tech companies like Netflix and LinkedIn say they have...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

These are the summer 2019 internships to take if you want a full-time job.
Strategy 13 companies that love offering their interns full-time jobs
Be naive and flexible at the same time, says Justin McLeod, pictured.
Strategy The CEO of a startup that's raised $20 million gives the same piece of advice to every new entrepreneur he meets
The brand formerly known as Toys R Us has launched pop-ups in Kroger stores for the holidays.
Strategy Toys R Us relaunches as 'Geoffrey's Toy Box' with pop-ups in grocery stores
Crowds of holiday shoppers swarm the streets of New York City.
Strategy Photos show how much holiday shopping has changed in America over the years
X
Advertisement