In February 2019, the Electricity Company of Ghana handed over operations of the company to Power Distribution Services.

Most Ghanaians were hopeful the PDS will do better as compared to the ECG.

However, this is not the case since Ghanaians have been experiencing power outages for some time now.

A number of communities in Ghana have been experiencing power outages in recent times.

This is happening a few weeks after the Electricity Company of Ghana handed over operations of the company to Power Distribution Services (PDS).

The erratic power supply which is popularly referred to as dumsor has got Ghanaians wondering if it was best to hand over operations to PDS.

Explaining why dumsor is ongoing in northern Ghana, the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) said this is because of a “system failure.”

In a statement, NEDCO has assured the general public that efforts are being made to identify the problem and fix it as soon as possible.

“The total outage we’re currently experiencing is as a result of system disturbances on NEDCO’s network. We’ve however been assured that they are doing everything humanly possible to identify, fix and restore supply as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

In a related development, PDS said in a statement that the power outage is as a result of technical challenges. It has promised to solve the challenges with immediate effect.

“The Power Distribution Services Ghana (PDS), wishes to inform the general public especially our cherished customers that, due to technical challenges upstream, power supply to our Mallam Bulk Supply Point and Graphic Road has been curtailed. This has caused power outage within the Western and the Central parts of Accra. Immediately the situation is rectified, power supply will be restored to affected customers. The inconvenience is very much regretted.”

The PDS took over operations from ECG in February 2019.

PDS is expected to turnaround the operations of ECG to make it profitable.

They are also expected to improve access to electricity while cutting down on waste in the system to block all leakages that drain the financials of ECG.