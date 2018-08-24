People are being paid more than $70,000 a year to clean poop off the streets of San Francisco

news

San Francisco is establishing a new "poop patrol" to clean up its feces-strewn streets.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the members of the patrol will make over $70,000 a year.

According to PayScale, the average annual salary in San Francisco is $85,889.



San Francisco is establishing a "poop patrol" in order to combat the rising tide of human feces flooding its streets, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The San Francisco Chronicle also reported that members of the patrol will make an annual base salary of $71,760 — $184,678 if you include mandated benefits. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage of a refuse and recyclable material collector was $36,160 in 2017.

The New York Post reported that a team of six employees from the city's public works department will be equipped with steam cleaners. They will start full-time in September, and will focus on the city's Tenderloin district.

The influx of poop on San Francisco's sidewalks has been a major source of concern within the city. The wave of waste can be attributed to the city's increasingly visible homelessness crisis — itself a symptom of the soaring cost of living in the Bay Area and a lack of accessible resources for the city's most vulnerable population.

And, speaking of the cost of living, while the poop patrol's pay might be on the high side for the industry, an income of around $70,000 a year isn't enough to afford a median-priced home in most Bay Area counties, Business Insider reported.

In San Francisco, PayScale reported that the average annual salary is $85,889. Software engineers in San Francisco earn an average salary of $111,744, marketing managers take home $111,744, and executive assistants make $69,405.