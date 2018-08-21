Pulse.com.gh logo
People are flipping Supreme products for over 20 times their usual price. Here are some of the most expensive things for sale right now.


There is a huge market for flipping products from Supreme, the wildly popular skater brand. While most items will resell for a few hundred dollars, the most-wanted items sometimes end up on eBay for over $20,000. These are some of the highest-listed products being flipped right now.

  • Teens are obsessed with Supreme, a skater brand that has seen mainstream success in recent years.
  • Supreme has garnered a lot of attention in the last week after copies of the New York Post with Supreme ads on the cover flew off the shelves. Almost all Supreme products sell out instantly.
  • There is a huge market for reselling Supreme products because of the extremely high demand. Some of the most highly coveted Supreme products are listed on eBay for thousands of dollars.

Supreme, Gen Z's favorite skater brand, is in high demand — so much so that some shoppers are willing to pay thousands of dollars for the most coveted products.

Supreme was founded in 1994 by James Jebbia and has since grown from a skater-centric brand to a mainstream apparel brand with its own cult following. The brand ranked seventh among upper-income teens' favorite brands in a spring 2018 survey by Piper Jaffray, and in 2017, Supreme received a roughly $500 million cash infusion from The Carlyle Group, which valued the brand at $1 billion.

Last week, loyal fans snatched up copies of the New York Post that featured a wraparound Supreme ad on the cover. The papers, which typically costs $1.50, flew off the shelves. Copies of it are now listed on eBay for many times its normal listing price.

There's a huge market for reselling Supreme products because of the extremely high demand for the brand.

Typically, small items like pins and stickers are under $30, while shirts, bags, and hats will cost between $30 and $100. Jackets, hoodies, and pants usually cost between $100 and $300, with a few outliers. While these products may be flipped for a few hundred dollars, some are resold for thousands.

The most coveted products, including the Supreme/Louis Vuitton hoodie and the iconic Supreme box logo tee, are listed on eBay and other marketplace apps like Grailed for tens of thousands of dollars — in some cases, over 20 times the retail price. While all of these prices are negotiable, and sellers are just trying to get the best offer they can, it's a serious amount of cash.

These are the Supreme products listed at the highest prices on eBay and Grailed right now:

Supreme/Coleman mini bike: $4,050

Supreme/The North Face jacket: $4,050

Supreme/RIMOWA suitcase: $4,200

Supreme 1994 box logo hoodie: $4,500

Supreme x Louis Vuitton denim jacket: $8,000

Supreme/Louis Vuitton hoodie: $9,950

Supreme/Bape pink box logo t-shirt: $10,000

Supreme/Louis Vuitton coat: $12,000

Supreme/Louis Vuitton monogram skateboard deck: $12,000

Supreme/The North Face set of 2 jackets: $13,500

Supreme/Louis Vuitton backpack: $14,850

Supreme/Fender guitar: $14,999

Supreme/Everlast heavy bag: $17,000

Supreme/Artek chair: $18,000

Supreme/The North Face set of 4 jackets: $18,000

Supreme/Louis Vuitton Bomber Jacket: $21,500

Supreme/Thom Browne button-down dress shirt: $23,001

Supreme/Bape blue box logo t-shirt: $25,000

Supreme/Louis Vuitton hoodie: $29,999.99

