People are flipping Supreme products for over 20 times their usual price. Here are some of the most expensive things for sale right now.

Supreme, Gen Z's favorite skater brand, is in high demand — so much so that some shoppers are willing to pay thousands of dollars for the most coveted products.

Supreme was founded in 1994 by James Jebbia and has since grown from a skater-centric brand to a mainstream apparel brand with its own cult following. The brand ranked seventh among upper-income teens' favorite brands in a spring 2018 survey by Piper Jaffray, and in 2017, Supreme received a roughly $500 million cash infusion from The Carlyle Group, which valued the brand at $1 billion.

Last week, loyal fans snatched up copies of the New York Post that featured a wraparound Supreme ad on the cover. The papers, which typically costs $1.50, flew off the shelves. Copies of it are now listed on eBay for many times its normal listing price.

There's a huge market for reselling Supreme products because of the extremely high demand for the brand.

Typically, small items like pins and stickers are under $30, while shirts, bags, and hats will cost between $30 and $100. Jackets, hoodies, and pants usually cost between $100 and $300, with a few outliers. While these products may be flipped for a few hundred dollars, some are resold for thousands.

The most coveted products, including the Supreme/Louis Vuitton hoodie and the iconic Supreme box logo tee, are listed on eBay and other marketplace apps like Grailed for tens of thousands of dollars — in some cases, over 20 times the retail price. While all of these prices are negotiable, and sellers are just trying to get the best offer they can, it's a serious amount of cash.

These are the Supreme products listed at the highest prices on eBay and Grailed right now: