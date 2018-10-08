'Please stand with us': LaCroix slams 'misleading' lawsuit that links the sparkling water to insecticides

news

LaCroix is defending itself against a class-action lawsuit that claims the sparkling-water brand uses artificial ingredients.

The lawsuit alleges that LaCroix contains the same ingredients used in a cockroach insecticide. However, while that may be true, it doesn't mean that LaCroix is dangerous or uses artificial flavors.

"Please stand with us as we defend our beloved LaCroix," the brand tweeted on Friday.

LaCroix is defending itself against a class-action lawsuit claiming that the sparkling water brand is not, in fact, all natural.

"We’ve heard your comments and want to address all the misleading allegations," the brand tweeted on Friday. "LaCroix sparkling water is a healthy beverage. All ingredients in LaCroix are natural. Allegations that claim otherwise are false and trouble us much as they trouble you."

"Please stand with us as we defend our beloved LaCroix," the brand said in a follow-up tweet.

Last week, a class-action lawsuit was filed against LaCroix's parent company, Natural Beverages, claiming that the brand's all-natural claims are false and that its ingredients are actually synthetic.

"In fact, as the filing states, testing reveals that LaCroix contains a number of artificial ingredients, including linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide," the law firm Beaumont Costales said in a statement about the suit.