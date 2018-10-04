Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Popeyes is serving chicken wings covered with 24-karat gold flakes, and they are shockingly good


Strategy Popeyes is serving chicken wings covered with 24-karat gold flakes, and they are shockingly good

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Popeyes is selling fried chicken covered in real 24-karat gold flakes at a handful of locations for one day only, on Thursday. Business Insider taste testers were impressed by the decadent dish — and the fact that it costs just $5.

Popeyes is selling wings covered in gold. play

Popeyes is selling wings covered in gold.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

  • Golden fried chicken is the latest bizarre trend to hit the food industry.
  • Popeyes is selling fried chicken covered in real 24-karat gold flakes at a handful of locations for one day only, on Thursday.
  • Business Insider taste testers were impressed by the decadent dish — and the fact that it costs just $5.

The American food supply has been swamped with a deluge of gold.

Golden doughnuts. Golden pizza. And, perhaps most controversially, $1,000 golden chicken wings.

Now, Popeyes is getting in on the trend. On Thursday, the chain debuted wings covered in edible 24-karat gold at a handful of locations across the United States. A six-piece meal, served with a biscuit and a side, will be available for one day only.

Business Insider taste tested the luxe chicken on Thursday. Here's what it's like to eat Popeyes wings covered in real gold flakes:

Popeyes is serving the 24-Karat Champagne Wings in just four locations: Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City; New Orleans; and Anaheim, California.

Popeyes is serving the 24-Karat Champagne Wings in just four locations: Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City; New Orleans; and Anaheim, California. play

Popeyes is serving the 24-Karat Champagne Wings in just four locations: Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City; New Orleans; and Anaheim, California.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


And yes — the $5 fast-food fried chicken contains real gold.

And yes — the $5 fast-food fried chicken contains real gold. play

And yes — the $5 fast-food fried chicken contains real gold.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The chicken is made by battering Popeyes classic spicy chicken with champagne, then tossing the wings in edible 24-karat gold flakes.

The chicken is made by battering Popeyes classic spicy chicken with champagne, then tossing the wings in edible 24-karat gold flakes. play

The chicken is made by battering Popeyes classic spicy chicken with champagne, then tossing the wings in edible 24-karat gold flakes.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


The decadence continues with a honey dip, which also contains golden flakes.

The decadence continues with a honey dip, which also contains golden flakes. play

The decadence continues with a honey dip, which also contains golden flakes.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Gold doesn't actually add any flavor to the food, just a certain sense of luxury.

Gold doesn't actually add any flavor to the food, just a certain sense of luxury. play

Gold doesn't actually add any flavor to the food, just a certain sense of luxury.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Despite skepticism surrounding the glitz, Business Insider taste testers were fans of the wings.

Despite skepticism surrounding the glitz, Business Insider taste testers were fans of the wings. play

Despite skepticism surrounding the glitz, Business Insider taste testers were fans of the wings.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


"Pretty sure it's literally just spicy nuggets with gold on them," one reviewer reported. "I liked the honey, though."

"Pretty sure it's literally just spicy nuggets with gold on them," one reviewer reported. "I liked the honey, though." play

"Pretty sure it's literally just spicy nuggets with gold on them," one reviewer reported. "I liked the honey, though."

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


$5 is the perfect amount to pay for the bizarre experience of consuming gold along with some tasty fried chicken.

play

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


On the other hand, if Popeyes were charging $1,000, you'd be better served sticking with the spicy original — and maybe asking for some honey on the side.

On the other hand, if Popeyes were charging $1,000, you'd be better served sticking with the spicy original — and maybe asking for some honey on the side. play

On the other hand, if Popeyes were charging $1,000, you'd be better served sticking with the spicy original — and maybe asking for some honey on the side.

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)


Top Articles

1 Strategy 24 brands you probably didn't realize were owned by Amazon (AMZN)bullet
2 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet
3 Strategy These are the 25 companies with the happiest employees in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Amazon is raising its pay for all US employees to $15 an hour.
Strategy An economist explains how Amazon could use its lobbying for a $15 minimum wage as a 'weapon' against other retailers (AMZN)
Now we're stressed out.
Strategy These are the 10 US states where people are the most stressed out
Experts say JCPenney's new CEO has her work cut out for her.
Strategy JCPenney's new CEO is a good choice because the department store needs a woman in charge after years of 'inability to connect with women shoppers,' analyst says (JCP)
Spirit Halloween sells all sorts of costumes and Halloween-related merchandise.
Strategy Take a look inside the massive, 1,000-store chain that only operates in the run-up to Halloween
X
Advertisement