Popeyes is serving chicken wings covered with 24-karat gold flakes, and they are shockingly good

news

Golden fried chicken is the latest bizarre trend to hit the food industry.

Popeyes is selling fried chicken covered in real 24-karat gold flakes at a handful of locations for one day only, on Thursday.

Business Insider taste testers were impressed by the decadent dish — and the fact that it costs just $5.

The American food supply has been swamped with a deluge of gold.

Golden doughnuts. Golden pizza. And, perhaps most controversially, $1,000 golden chicken wings.

Now, Popeyes is getting in on the trend. On Thursday, the chain debuted wings covered in edible 24-karat gold at a handful of locations across the United States. A six-piece meal, served with a biscuit and a side, will be available for one day only.

Business Insider taste tested the luxe chicken on Thursday. Here's what it's like to eat Popeyes wings covered in real gold flakes:

Popeyes is serving the 24-Karat Champagne Wings in just four locations: Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City; New Orleans; and Anaheim, California.

And yes — the $5 fast-food fried chicken contains real gold.

The chicken is made by battering Popeyes classic spicy chicken with champagne, then tossing the wings in edible 24-karat gold flakes.

The decadence continues with a honey dip, which also contains golden flakes.

Gold doesn't actually add any flavor to the food, just a certain sense of luxury.

Despite skepticism surrounding the glitz, Business Insider taste testers were fans of the wings.

"Pretty sure it's literally just spicy nuggets with gold on them," one reviewer reported. "I liked the honey, though."

$5 is the perfect amount to pay for the bizarre experience of consuming gold along with some tasty fried chicken.

On the other hand, if Popeyes were charging $1,000, you'd be better served sticking with the spicy original — and maybe asking for some honey on the side.