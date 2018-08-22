Pulse.com.gh logo
Prince Charles is worth up to $400 million thanks to assets like a medieval estate implicated in the Paradise Papers and an infamous prison — take a look at how he spends his fortune


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Prince Charles's net worth is estimated to be anywhere from $100 million to $400 million. His wealth flows from the medieval Duchy of Cornwall, which he inherited as the eldest son of the ruling British monarch.

Prince Charles was caught up in the Paradise Papers leak.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

  • Prince Charles's net worth stands around $100 million.
  • Most of his wealth stems from a medieval estate known as the Duchy of Cornwall.
  • The estate consists of valuable land, commercial and residential property, financial assets, and even a prison.


Prince Charles's net worth is high enough to provide the longtime heir to the British throne with a kingly existence.

Estimates about how much money the heir apparent has got in the bank tend to fall in the hundreds of millions. Go Banking Rates reported that he has $100 million. Other estimates, however, are considerably higher. According to Time and Town and Country, he's worth around $400 million. Regardless of how many millions of dollars is currently under the prince's name, it's likely that not all of that money is constantly available to him.

Much of Prince Charles's income derives from the Duchy of Cornwall. As the longest-serving Duke of Cornwall, he's entitled to the private estate's annual revenue surplus.

According to the duchy's most recent financial statement, the revenue "does not cover official travel or property services, which are funded by the sovereign grant." British taxpayers support the royal family through an annual sovereign grant.

Here's Prince Charles acquired and spends his millions:

The mention of the British royal family's riches might call to mind national treasures like the Crown Jewels or the Tower of London...

St. Edward's Crown.

(Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, Fortune, Postal Museum, Royal Collection



... but Queen Elizabeth doesn't personally own those.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

(Alastair Grant/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider, Fortune, Postal Museum, Royal Collection



And neither will Prince Charles, once he inherits the throne. The Crown simply holds many priceless objects and historical structures in trust for Britain.

Prince Charles.

(WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, Fortune, Postal Museum, Royal Collection



The Crown's Privy Purse — or private income — flows from the Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate that's been passed down from monarch to monarch since 1399.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



But Queen Elizabeth's eldest son doesn't rely on his mom for a paycheck. As the Duke of Cornwall, he can take advantage of an entirely separate revenue stream.

Prince Charles.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"



The prince receives an annual income from the Duchy of Cornwall's surplus revenues.

Prince Charles.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian, Business Insider



The historic estate, which King Edward III launched in 1337, has traditionally been passed down to the eldest son of each reigning monarch.

Prince Charles.

(Charles McQuillan / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Liberal Democratic Voice, Business Insider



Prince Charles became the heir to the throne when he was just three years old, but didn't receive full access to the duchy until he turned 21 in 1969. That year, the prince's income from the duchy was boosted to $528,000 a year.

Prince Charles with Tricia Nixon in 1970.

(David Cairns / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"



Prince Charles biographer Sally Bedell Smith wrote that the young prince opted to follow tradition and return around 20% of his income to the government as a voluntary tax, meaning that he was left with a weekly income of around $4,800.

Prince Charles as a Cambridge student.

(Peter Dunne / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"



She wrote that the Duchy of Cornwall provided Prince Charles with "independence from his parents and their court that he would use to the utmost in the years ahead" and permitted him to "underwrite his royal duties and help support his charitable enterprises."

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

(Ron Bell / AP Images)

Source: "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"



What's more, she wrote that his newfound riches enabled him to live a life of luxury "unequaled by his siblings" that ultimately "set him definitively apart from them."

The British royal family (from left): Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Philip.

(AP Images)

Source: "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"



Charles has one younger sister, Anne, Princess Royal, and two younger brothers, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. Expenses stemming from his younger sibling's official royal duties are usually covered by the queen's Duchy of Lancaster income.

The British royal family (from left): Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

(AP Images)

Source: "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"



Back when Prince Charles was 21, the duchy consisted of a huge swath of valuable farmland, Helford River oyster fisheries, granite quarries, London real estate, tin mines, and even Dartmoor Prison, according to Smith.

The Helford River in Cornwall.

(greenacre8/Flickr)

Source: "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life"



Today, the duchy owns 53,000 hectares of land across 23 counties of England and Wales, including Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Kent, and the Isles of Scilly.

Today, the duchy owns 53,000 hectares of land across 23 counties of England and Wales, including Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire, Somerset, Gloucestershire, Kent, and the Isles of Scilly.

(WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall, Duchy of Cornwall: Annual Report, Who Owns England?



The duchy's latest report noted that its holdings included £58 million — or around $74 million — worth of development sites, and £291 million— or $374 million — worth of commercial property.

The duchy's latest report noted that its holdings included £58 million — or around $74 million — worth of development sites, and £291 million— or $374 million — worth of commercial property.

(Matt Keeble / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall, Duchy of Cornwall: Annual Report, Who Owns England?



According to the report, the duchy brought Prince Charles a £21.7 million — or over $27 million — distributable surplus.

According to the report, the duchy brought Prince Charles a £21.7 million — or over $27 million — distributable surplus.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: Duchy of Cornwall: Annual Report



The duchy also comes with the perk of bona vacantia, meaning that the Duke of Cornwall's estate has a right to the unclaimed property of deceased Cornwall residents who die without a will.

Prince Charles.

(Dean Treml/Getty Images)

Source: The Telegraph



Elsewhere in Britain, such cases typically result in the property going to the British government. Between 2006 and 2012, £1 million — or $1.2 million — worth of such property went to the duchy.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

(WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Source: The Telegraph



According to the Duchy of Cornwall's official website, all funds obtained through bona vacantia went to the The Duke of Cornwall’s Benevolent Fund, which the prince established in 1975.

Prince Charles in 1975.

(Aubrey Hart/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall



The duchy's site reported that, since 2011, the fund has "donated over £850,000" — or $1 million — to environmental, community, art, religious, and educational organizations.

The duchy's site reported that, since 2011, the fund has "donated over £850,000" — or $1 million — to environmental, community, art, religious, and educational organizations.

(Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall



The prince pays a voluntary income tax on his earnings...

The prince pays a voluntary income tax on his earnings...

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall



... but the duchy itself isn't required to pay corporation and capital gains taxes. According to the Duchy of Cornwall's website, however, "the Duchy's capital gains have to be reinvested in the business and cannot be distributed."

... but the duchy itself isn't required to pay corporation and capital gains taxes. According to the Duchy of Cornwall's website, however, "the Duchy's capital gains have to be reinvested in the business and cannot be distributed."

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall



Additionally, Prince Charles "has no access to the Duchy's capital value," according to the report.

Additionally, Prince Charles "has no access to the Duchy's capital value," according to the report.

(Pool / Getty Images)

Source: Duchy of Cornwall: Annual Report



But the royal heir's finances haven't been without controversy. Like his mother, Prince Charles was caught up in the 2017 Paradise Papers leak, which shone a light on the offshore investments of the rich and powerful.

But the royal heir's finances haven't been without controversy. Like his mother, Prince Charles was caught up in the 2017 Paradise Papers leak, which shone a light on the offshore investments of the rich and powerful.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, Business Insider, The Guardian, BBC



In 2007, the duchy secretly purchased shares worth $113,500 in the Bermuda-based Sustainable Forestry Management, which was then directed by the prince's friend and former Cambridge classmate Hugh van Cutsem.

In 2007, the duchy secretly purchased shares worth $113,500 in the Bermuda-based Sustainable Forestry Management, which was then directed by the prince's friend and former Cambridge classmate Hugh van Cutsem.

(Pool / Getty Images)

Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Guardian, BBC, The Daily Mail,



Prince Charles — who has long supported environmentalist causes — went on to lobby for changes to climate change rules that would have benefitted the Bermuda company, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The duchy sold its share in the company for $325,000 in 2008.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

(Tim Rooke - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Guardian, BBC, The Daily Mail,



A duchy spokesperson told The Guardian that the estate's accounts are "independently audited" and that "the Prince of Wales does not have any direct involvement in the investment decisions taken by the duchy. These are the responsibility of the duchy's finance and audit committee."

Prince Charles.

(WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, The Guardian



But the episode raised concerns about financial conflicts of interest. Sir Alistair Graham, the former chairman of the United Kingdom's Committee on Standards in Public Life, told the BBC, "There's a conflict of interest between his own investments of the Duchy of Cornwall and what he's trying to achieve publicly."

But the episode raised concerns about financial conflicts of interest. Sir Alistair Graham, the former chairman of the United Kingdom's Committee on Standards in Public Life, told the BBC, "There's a conflict of interest between his own investments of the Duchy of Cornwall and what he's trying to achieve publicly."

(WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, BBC



Beyond his connection with the Duchy of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales is also connected to a number of philanthropic efforts.

Prince Charles.

(John Stillwell - Pool/Getty Images)

Source: The Prince of Wales, The Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation



Founded in 1979, the Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation is both a grant-giving organization and a project incubator, according to its official website.

Founded in 1979, the Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation is both a grant-giving organization and a project incubator, according to its official website.

(Philip Toscano / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Source: The Prince of Wales, The Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation



Time reported that Prince Charles has given $72.5 million in grants over the years.

Time reported that Prince Charles has given $72.5 million in grants over the years.

(Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Time



The Prince of Wales has long advocated for environmental conservation, architectural preservation, and alternative medicine. He's also the patron or president of 400 organizations.

The Prince of Wales has long advocated for environmental conservation, architectural preservation, and alternative medicine. He's also the patron or president of 400 organizations.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Source: The Prince of Wales, Time, The New York Times, The Guardian



Part of Prince Charles's Duchy of Cornwall revenue also goes to his immediate family. According to the duchy's 2018 financial report, "The money is used to cover personal and professional expenditure — including staff, charitable work and public duties — for The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Britain's royal family.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian, Duchy of Cornwall: Annual Report



But Prince Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, likely came into the relationship with some money of her own.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

(Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images)


The duchess has a net worth of $5 million, according to Good Housekeeping.

The duchess has a net worth of $5 million, according to Good Housekeeping.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: Good Housekeeping



One of the family's biggest financial drains is reportedly travel expenses. In 2017, the Prince of Wales's trip across India, Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore cost about $475,000, Town and Country reported.

One of the family's biggest financial drains is reportedly travel expenses. In 2017, the Prince of Wales's trip across India, Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore cost about $475,000, Town and Country reported.

(Charles McQuillan / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Town and Country



Once Prince Charles inherits the throne, he will begin drawing his money from the Duchy of Lancaster...

Once Prince Charles inherits the throne, he will begin drawing his money from the Duchy of Lancaster...

(WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider



... and Prince William will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall.

Prince William.

(REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Source: Business Insider



But, as of now, despite the fact that absolute primogeniture now determines who will succeed to the British throne, the Duchy of Cornwall can currently only pass to the eldest son of the reigning monarch.

The British royal family.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall



According to the duchy's website, "When there is no male heir, the Duchy reverts to the Monarch, and the annual Sovereign Grant is reduced annually by the amount of the Duchy’s income."

Prince Charles.

(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Source: The Duchy of Cornwall



