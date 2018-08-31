Pulse.com.gh logo
Publix is recalling ground beef products because of possible E.coli contamination


Publix is recalling 30 items including burgers, meatloaf, chili, and meatballs due to possible E.coli contamination. The USDA is advising customers who have bought these products to throw them away immediately.

  • Publix is recalling products containing ground chuck meat due to possible E.coli contamination.
  • 30 items including burgers, meatloaf, chili, and meatballs have been recalled. The USDA is advising customers who have bought these products to throw them away immediately.
  • 18 people reported getting sick between July 5 and July 25 after eating ground chuck meat products from Publix stores in Florida, though the exact source of the illnesses has not yet been determined.
  • This is one of many food-poisoning outbreaks to be reported in recent times. One food-poisoning expert says this is likely due to improved technology that allows the Centers for Disease Control to spot outbreaks more easily.

Publix is recalling dozens of products containing ground chuck meat due to possible E.coli contamination.

According to the USDA, 18 people reported getting sick between July 5 and July 25, after eating ground chuck meat products from Publix, though the exact source of the illnesses has not yet been determined.

Publix has recalled 30 products including burgers, meatballs, chili, and meatloaf. The USDA is advising anyone that bought these products between June 25 and July 31 to throw them away immediately.

Publix did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

E.coli is a broad term for a species of diverse bacteria. Certain strains of E.coli that colonize our guts almost immediately after birth help to keep our intestinal tract working smoothly, others have nasty effects.

According to the USDA, this strain of the bacteria causes diarrhea and vomiting in humans. Most people recover within a week, but rarely, some develop a more severe infection, it said. The bacteria is especially harmful to children and older adults with weaker immune systems.

The news comes after a host of food-poisoning outbreaks have impacted the US, including E.coli- contaminated romaine lettuce and Goldfish crackers being recalled due to salmonella fears.

Food-poisoning expert Bill Marler told Business Insider's Kate Taylor in July that the rise in outbreaks is likely due to advances in technology that have enabled the Centers for Disease Control to spot smaller outbreaks before any illnesses have been reported.

