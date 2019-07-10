Ghana’s Minister for Aviation, Kofi Ada made the announcement after the Qatar Ambassador to Ghana, HE Mohammed Ahmad Al Homaid made a courtesy call to him.

He said, “Qatar [Airways] is doing quite well in Ghana with their cargo operations, and they want to start operating passenger flights to Ghana.”

“We already have an air service agreement with them so once they are ready, they can commence operations," the Minister added.

Qatar Airways which is tagged as one of the fastest growing global airlines currently flies to more than 160 destinations on all six continents.

The airline operates 127 flights a week to 22 destinations in five African countries.

It recently commenced operations to Somalia.

This new investment according to the minister is an indication of Qatar’s commitment to the African continent.