Race against self

news

Of the various types of contests we engage in, the race and its all too familiar countdown remains one of the most dominant when one thinks of competitive activities.

It comes as no surprise that the quest to satisfy the basic needs, which by the rules of socioeconomics, require men to dedicate their lives to a daily grind of a sometimes illogical nature, is referred to as the Rat Race. On first consideration, it would seem that the thrust of the ideology behind competitive activities is mostly misconstrued to be the defeat of others. The reason for this is not farfetched. Medals are often reserved for “winners” which denote that “losers” must exist to create a hierarchical structure of top and bottom of which the aim is to always be on top.

However, with recent understanding of the psychology of competition even among top performers in various industries, it is clear that the strongest motivational factor is not to be dominant over others, but to dominate self, letting go of the past and striving for the mastery of today instead. To encourage this mindset, some institutions have opted for participation medals, awarding something to even the poorest performers. However, research on the psychological effects of this method has proven it to be a sub-optimal solution to the problem of encouraging children to compete not to defeat each other, but to be better. The ‘winner-against-loser’ perspective being hard to shake, children rewarded with participation medals have reported feeling undeserving and top performers see such handouts as a devaluing of the pride of attainment.

In the marketplace which majority would call the real world, employers aren’t in and are unlikely to develop the habit of handing out promotions or pay rises for participation. Rewards are instead reserved for performance, and employees will push themselves to the edge of their abilities to ensure that they put in their best to increase their chances of advancing in their field. So how do we prepare the employees of tomorrow for a competitive environment without forcing them into unhealthy competitive patterns that encourage the blowing out of another’s candle in an attempt to brighten theirs?

A good place to start would be to help children understand the aim of contests, specifically sports and what true sportsmanship means. Sports serves as an avenue for healthy competition. Children are able to hone their skills with the hope of performance-based rewards, they learn to respect others on the same path through an understanding that each person, though playing in the context of a group, is actually really striving to be a better version of themselves and are only using the measure with others as a means of motivation and inspiration. Through this lens, we can now begin to orient growing minds with the true aim or goal of competitive activities devoid of any of the toxic elements that threaten to ruin this essential part of growth and development.

As we do this, the insecurities often associated with underperforming are substituted with the desire to improve as the focus is shifted from the other to self. With emphasis to train harder, get stronger, go faster and do better focused not on the prospect of defeating others but on improving self, children learn a valuable lifelong lesson by participating in sports, making them balanced and well rounded individuals able to fit easily into mainstream society.

This article was brought to you by LifeForte. A leading institution of excellence in primary and secondary education, Lifeforte has an undisputed track record of stellar academic achievements. The institution’s sporting facilities is second to none developed with the aim of ensuring that the learners become well-rounded champions of tomorrow.

This is a sponsored article.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: