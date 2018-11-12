The Princeton Review released a ranking of the best law schools for career prospects, based on student surveys and school-reported data.
The Princeton Review has released its 2019 best law schools list.
The release includes a ranking of the best law schools for career prospects based on student surveys and school-reported data.
Students responded to survey questions on a law program's practical experience, externship opportunities, internships and clerkships, and how well prepared students feel after graduation to practice law. Schools reported median starting salaries and the percent of students who passed the bar exam the first time they took it.
The New York University School of Law tool first place in the ranking, beating out three Ivy League schools: Columbia, Harvard, and University of Pennsylvania.
Some schools did not disclose cost of tuition, median starting salary, or percent of students who passed the bar exam on the first try.
Below is a ranking of top law schools for career prospects in 2019.
Tuition: $46,384 (in-state), $50,335 (out-of-state)
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 86%
Median starting salary: $160,000
Tuition: $24,735 (on campus), $25,722 (off campus)
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 93%
Median starting salary: Not disclosed
Tuition: $56,844 (in-state), $60,090 (out-of-state)
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 96%
Median starting salary: $160,000
Tuition: $64,102
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 80%
Median starting salary: $180,000
Tuition: $60,988
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 91%
Median starting salary: $180,000
Tuition: $63,800
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 97%
Median starting salary: $180,000
Tuition: $53,606 (in-state), $55,924 (out-of-state)
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 94%
Median starting salary: $180,000
Tuition: $18,615
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: Not disclosed
Median starting salary: $180,000
Tuition: $23,313
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 96%
Median starting salary: $180,000
Tuition: $61,644
Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 97%
Median starting salary: $180,000