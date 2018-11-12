Pulse.com.gh logo
RANKED: The 10 best law schools for landing a high-paying job after graduation

The Princeton Review released a ranking of the best law schools for career prospects, based on student surveys and school-reported data.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • The Princeton Review has released its 2019 best law schools list.
  • The release includes a ranking of the best law schools for career prospects based on student surveys and school-reported data, like median starting salary and bar exam scores.
  • The New York University School of Law took first place in the ranking, beating out three Ivy League schools: Columbia, Harvard, and University of Pennsylvania.

Students responded to survey questions on a law program's practical experience, externship opportunities, internships and clerkships, and how well prepared students feel after graduation to practice law. Schools reported median starting salaries and the percent of students who passed the bar exam the first time they took it.

Some schools did not disclose cost of tuition, median starting salary, or percent of students who passed the bar exam on the first try.

Below is a ranking of top law schools for career prospects in 2019.

10. University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley Law

(Noah Berger/Reuters)

Tuition: $46,384 (in-state), $50,335 (out-of-state)

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 86%

Median starting salary: $160,000



9. Stanford University - School of Law

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tuition: $24,735 (on campus), $25,722 (off campus)

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 93%

Median starting salary: Not disclosed



8. University of Michigan - Law School

(University of Michigan Law School/Facebook)

Tuition: $56,844 (in-state), $60,090 (out-of-state)

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 96%

Median starting salary: $160,000



7. Northwestern University - Pritzker School of Law

(Northwestern University/Facebook)

Tuition: $64,102

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 80%

Median starting salary: $180,000



6. University of Pennsylvania - Law School

(Facebook/University of Pennsylvania)

Tuition: $60,988

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 91%

Median starting salary: $180,000



5. Harvard University

(Paul Marotta/Getty)

Tuition: $63,800

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 97%

Median starting salary: $180,000



4. University of Virginia - School of Law

(University of Virginia/Facebook)

Tuition: $53,606 (in-state), $55,924 (out-of-state)

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 94%

Median starting salary: $180,000



3. University of Chicago - Law School

(The University of Chicago/Facebook)

Tuition: $18,615

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: Not disclosed

Median starting salary: $180,000



2. Columbia University - School of Law

(Keith Bedford/Reuters)

Tuition: $23,313

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 96%

Median starting salary: $180,000



1. New York University - School of Law

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Tuition: $61,644

Pass rate for first-time bar exam: 97%

Median starting salary: $180,000



