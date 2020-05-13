for all companies whose financial year ended by December 31, 2019.

This is part of measures to reduce the economic burden on taxpayers due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the RGD said companies that fail to take advantage of this would be made to pay an increased flat penalty rate of GHC450 for non-compliance effective Monday, August 3, 2020

The statement which was signed by the Head of Public Relations, Constance Adomaa Takyi, stated that “the extension has become necessary due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, which has resulted in the inability of most Companies to hold their Annual General Meetings as scheduled.”

It added that these measures affect companies limited by shares, limited by guarantee, external companies, and renewal of partnerships.

Meanwhile, all other companies whose financial year ended any time before June 30, 2020, are expected to file by December 31, 2020.

The statement added that all businesses that wish to be in good standing in “our Register for business purposes should make every effort to comply timeously with the directive for filing of Annual Returns”.

“It is mandatory as stated in Section 126 (1 &2) of the Companies Act, 2019, (Act 992), that a Company shall at least once in every year deliver to the Registrar for registration an Annual Return including particulars of every member of the Company and every beneficial owner of that Company in the form and relating to matters prescribed in the Fifth Schedule.”

“Under section 6(1) of the Incorporated Private Partnerships Act, 1962, once every year the Partners shall deliver to the Registrar of Partnerships a statement in the prescribed Form renewing the Partnership,” it added.

“Furthermore, per section 5A (2) of Act 151, Sole Proprietorships are required to renew their business names once in every year or shall be deemed to have lapsed whereupon the Registrar may take the Business Name off the Register. To be in good standing in our database and prevent being taken off the Register, Business Names would have to pay for the number of years they have not renewed up to date BUT are not expected to pay any penalty.”

In the statement, the RGD also reminded the business community that all payments should be made at the Department’s on-site Bank, Fidelity Bank Limited or any other branch of Fidelity and not to any individual or any Mobile Money Number

“Online filing of Annual Renewals/Returns can also be done via our portal (www.rgdeservices.com) and annual returns can only be done when the portal user is associated with the Company.”