news

Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened her first shoe store in Manhattan's Seaport District.

Parker launched the company with the president of Manolo Blahnik USA, George Malkemus, in 2014. Prices range from $250 for a pair of sandals to $600 for a pair of boots.

Take a look inside the store.

Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing her luxury shoes to New York's Seaport District.

The actress turned businesswoman, who is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw on "Sex and the City," opened her first permanent shoe store in Manhattan at the beginning of October.

Parker teamed up with George Malkemus, president of Manolo Blahnik USA, to launch the shoe brand in 2014, and it harks back to her days playing shoe-obsessed Bradshaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker shoes are also sold at luxury department stores and online-shopping platforms around the world.

Take a look around her new store:

The new store was unveiled at the beginning of October.

It is located in New York's trendy South Street Seaport District.

This neighborhood has undergone a radical transformation in the past few years after decades of decline. It's now a vibrant shopping area and dining destination.

This is Parker's first permanent store. She also runs a pop-up location further uptown.

She launched the company in 2014 with the president of Manolo Blahnik USA, George Malkemus.

This was a fitting partnership for Parker, who's best known for playing Manolo-worshiping Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City."

When the company first launched, the collection was sold exclusively at Nordstrom. Today, it's stocked in various luxury department stores and boutiques around the world, including Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue in the United States.

While the store is fairly small, it feels spacious, as there is a limited number of styles ...

... especially for flats. The majority of the collection is high heels.

Most of the shoes are glitzy ...

... and have a very Carrie Bradshaw feel to them.

However, we did spot some more simple colors.

Prices range from $250 for a pair of sandals to $600 for a pair of boots.

Source: The New York Times

They are all handmade in Italy, however.

Parker's presence is felt throughout the store.

According to The New York Times, it's not uncommon to find her helping customers in the store.

"I don't know how to be involved in another way," she told The Times in October, explaining why she works on the shop floor when dropping in. "I'm like that with my fragrances, with producing, with my children. To have one foot in the door, just checking in … That would feel fraudulent."