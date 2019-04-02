According to Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry, this brings to 53 the number of people put to death this year.

The Nigerian woman was executed along with two Pakistani men and a Yemeni man in Islam's holiest city, Mecca, on Monday.

A statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency contained these details.

Human right experts across the world have repeatedly raised concerns about the fairness of trials in the kingdom which is governed under strict Islamic law.

Pressure groups across the globe have called on the kingdom to abolish the death penalty.

But Saudi Arabia has refused to yield to this demand arguing that it serves as a deterrent against crime.

Last year, Saudi Arabia carried out the death sentences of 120 people.