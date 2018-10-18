Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy Sears has filed for bankruptcy and announced it would close more than 140 stores, but it isn't the only department store that has struggled recently — here's why (SHLD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, announcing it would be closing 142 Sears and Kmart stores and beginning liquidation sales at those locations immediately. Sears isn't the only department store that has struggled recently.

Lord &amp; Taylor. play

Lord & Taylor.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

  • Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, announcing it would be closing 142 Sears and Kmart stores and beginning liquidation sales at those locations immediately.
  • Sears isn't the only department store that has struggled recently. Macy's and JCPenney have also had to close stores in recent years.
  • There are a number of reasons why department stores are struggling, including that consumer habits are shifting towards online shopping as mall foot traffic declines.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, announcing it would be closing 142 Sears and Kmart stores and beginning liquidation sales at those locations immediately.

The bankruptcy filing comes after years of crippling sales declines.

"Over the last several years, we have worked hard to transform our business and unlock the value of our assets," Sears' then-CEO, Eddie Lampert, said in a statement. "While we have made progress, the plan has yet to deliver the results we have desired, and addressing the Company's immediate liquidity needs has impacted our efforts to become a profitable and more competitive retailer."

Lampert stepped down as CEO on Monday but will stay on as chairman of the company's board.

Sears isn't the only department store that has struggled recently. In early 2018, both Macy's and JC Penney announced that they would be closing a number of struggling stores, and Lord & Taylor announced that it would be closing up to 10 stores, including its iconic flagship on New York's Fifth Avenue.

There are a number of reasons why department stores are struggling, including that consumer habits are shifting towards online shopping as mall foot traffic declines.

Here's a closer look at why department stores have been floundering:

The rise of e-commerce has played a major role in the decline of department stores.

JCPenney. play

JCPenney.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Department stores are being forced to face up against giants like Amazon and Walmart, and many are coming up short in their e-commerce offerings.

JCPenney. play

JCPenney.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Source: Business Insider



Macy's, JC Penney, Sears, and Lord & Taylor are all closing stores.

Lord &amp; Taylor. play

Lord & Taylor.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Lord & Taylor is growing its e-commerce business, opening a new dedicated website on Walmart's website in addition to its own website.

Lord &amp; Taylor is growing its e-commerce business, opening a new dedicated website on Walmart's website in addition to its own website. play

Lord & Taylor is growing its e-commerce business, opening a new dedicated website on Walmart's website in addition to its own website.

(Walmart)

Source: Business Insider



As a result of more shoppers turning to online stores, there's also been a decline in foot traffic to malls.

Sears. play

Sears.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Stores like Sears end up feeling abandoned.

The two-floor Sears store we visited hardly had any shoppers. play

The two-floor Sears store we visited hardly had any shoppers.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


A higher demand for off-price products is also taking a toll on department stores.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Stores like TJ Maxx and Marshalls carry brands like Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein for less than department stores, so many shoppers are more likely to shop at the off-price retailers.

TJ Maxx. play

TJ Maxx.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


When Lord & Taylor's flagship store began its closing sales, it started to look more like an off-price retailer, with massive sale signs and cluttered clothing racks everywhere.

Lord &amp; Taylor. play

Lord & Taylor.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The decline of the middle class has also taken a toll on department stores.

Sears. play

Sears.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Source: Business Insider



The most successful stores in retail right now are luxury stores and budget stores, and those that depend more on middle-class spending aren't doing as well.

JCPenney. play

JCPenney.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Source: Business Insider



Many of the struggling department stores aren't in the best shape.

JCPenney. play

JCPenney.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


JCPenney and Lord & Taylor were very cluttered during our recent visits ...

Lord &amp; Taylor. play

Lord & Taylor.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


... and sales signs were everywhere.

JCPenney. play

JCPenney.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


On our most recent trip to a Sears store in Jersey City, New Jersey, we saw firsthand how the store was being affected by these issues. There were sale signs everywhere, and the store was completely abandoned.

Sears. play

Sears.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Top Articles

1 Strategy 20 lottery winners who lost every pennybullet
2 Strategy The 25 best countries in the world to be an entrepreneur...bullet
3 Africa These are the pressing problems Africa needs to tackle in 2018bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy How ketchup started as a fish sauce from Asia
JCPenney
Strategy JCPenney is enticing workers with free vacations to New York and Miami as retail's 'war for talent' heats up (JCP)
Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Whole Foods are recalling salads.
Strategy Walmart, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's are recalling thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat salads (WMT, AMZN)
Singapore is dotted with stunning, colorful architecture like these Peranakan-style shophouses.
Strategy Singapore is ranked the best place in the world for expats, and after visiting I can understand why
X
Advertisement