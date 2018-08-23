Sears is closing 46 more stores. Here are all of the locations shutting down where you live. (SHLD)

news

Sears says it's closing another 46 stores.

The full list of closings includes 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores.

The new list will bring Sears' total store closures this year to nearly 300.

Sears is closing even more stores.

The department-store chain was once the largest retailer in the United States but has cut its store count in half in the last five years.

The company says it's closing another 46 stores on top of the closures it announced earlier this year.

The closing locations include 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores. Closing sales will begin August 30, and the stores will close by November.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," the company said in a statement on the closures.

Here is the full list of closures that were just announced:

KMART CLOSING: 935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley, CA

KMART CLOSING: 1075 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA

KMART CLOSING: 3625 East 18th Street, Antioch, CA

KMART CLOSING: 6310 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA

KMART CLOSING: 589 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT

KMART CLOSING: 301 College Square, Newark, DE

KMART CLOSING: 3231 Chicago Road, Steger, IL

KMART CLOSING: 11 South Kings HWY 61, Cape Girardeau, MO

KMART CLOSING: 2308 Highway 45 N, Columbus, MS

KMART CLOSING: 605 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY

KMART CLOSING: 440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham, OR

KMART CLOSING: 101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV

KMART CLOSING: 2150 South Douglas HWY, Gillette, WY

SEARS CLOSING: Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89, Flagstaff, AZ

SEARS CLOSING: Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA

SEARS CLOSING: 2424 Highway 6 And 50, Grand Junction, CO

SEARS CLOSING: 2266 University Square Mall, Tampa - University, FL

SEARS CLOSING: 1625 NW 107th Avenue, Doral/Miami, FL

SEARS CLOSING: Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N, Naples, FL

SEARS CLOSING: Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA

SEARS CLOSING: 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta, GA

SEARS CLOSING: 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300, Brunswick, GA

SEARS CLOSING: 1631 E Empire Street, Bloomington, IL

SEARS CLOSING: 4201 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN

SEARS CLOSING: 3000 Mall Road, Florence, KY

SEARS CLOSING: 1914 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond, LA

SEARS CLOSING: 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA

SEARS CLOSING: Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA

SEARS CLOSING: 1250 Jackson Xing I-94, Jackson, MI

SEARS CLOSING: 4601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh - Crabtree, NC

SEARS CLOSING: 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard, Salem, NH

SEARS CLOSING: 1500 South Willow Street, Manchester, NH

SEARS CLOSING: 4409 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ

SEARS CLOSING: 200 Eastview Mall, Victor, NY

SEARS CLOSING: 578 Aviation Road, Queensbury/Glen Falls, NY

SEARS CLOSING: 1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY

SEARS CLOSING: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH

SEARS CLOSING: 9505 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati - Northgate, OH

SEARS CLOSING: 11800 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley/Portland, OR

SEARS CLOSING: 400 Memorial City Way, Houston - Memorial, TX

SEARS CLOSING: Post Oak Mall, College Station - Bryan, TX

SEARS CLOSING: 7453 S Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, UT

SEARS CLOSING: 12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA

SEARS CLOSING: 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver, WA

SEARS CLOSING: 4720 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI

SEARS CLOSING: Valley View Mall, 4200 US HWY 16, La Crosse, WI