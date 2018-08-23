Pulse.com.gh logo
Sears is closing 46 more stores. Here are all of the locations shutting down where you live. (SHLD)


Sears is closing 46 more stores. Here are all of the locations shutting down where you live. (SHLD)

Sears is closing 46 more stores, including 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores. The new list brings Sears' total store closures this year to nearly 300. Here are all of the stores that will be closed by November.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • Sears says it's closing another 46 stores.
  • The full list of closings includes 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores.
  • The new list will bring Sears' total store closures this year to nearly 300.

Sears is closing even more stores.

The department-store chain was once the largest retailer in the United States but has cut its store count in half in the last five years.

The company says it's closing another 46 stores on top of the closures it announced earlier this year.

The closing locations include 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores. Closing sales will begin August 30, and the stores will close by November.

The new list will bring Sears' total store closures this year to nearly 300.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," the company said in a statement on the closures.

Here is the full list of closures that were just announced:

KMART CLOSING: 935 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley, CA

(Getty Images)


KMART CLOSING: 1075 Shaw Avenue, Clovis, CA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 3625 East 18th Street, Antioch, CA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 6310 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 589 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, CT

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 301 College Square, Newark, DE

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 3231 Chicago Road, Steger, IL

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 11 South Kings HWY 61, Cape Girardeau, MO

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 2308 Highway 45 N, Columbus, MS

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 605 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 440 NW Burnside Road, Gresham, OR

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


KMART CLOSING: 101 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV

(Thomson Reuters)


KMART CLOSING: 2150 South Douglas HWY, Gillette, WY

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89, Flagstaff, AZ

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road, Santa Cruz, CA

(LM Otero/AP)


SEARS CLOSING: 2424 Highway 6 And 50, Grand Junction, CO

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 2266 University Square Mall, Tampa - University, FL

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 1625 NW 107th Avenue, Doral/Miami, FL

(AP)


SEARS CLOSING: Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N, Naples, FL

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 2860 Cumberland Mall, Atlanta, GA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300, Brunswick, GA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 1631 E Empire Street, Bloomington, IL

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 4201 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, IN

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 3000 Mall Road, Florence, KY

(Getty Images)


SEARS CLOSING: 1914 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond, LA

(Getty/Scott Olson)


SEARS CLOSING: 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 1250 Jackson Xing I-94, Jackson, MI

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 4601 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh - Crabtree, NC

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard, Salem, NH

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 1500 South Willow Street, Manchester, NH

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 4409 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ

(Business Insider)


SEARS CLOSING: 200 Eastview Mall, Victor, NY

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 578 Aviation Road, Queensbury/Glen Falls, NY

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: 1400 Union Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, OH

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 9505 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati - Northgate, OH

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 11800 SE 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley/Portland, OR

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 400 Memorial City Way, Houston - Memorial, TX

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: Post Oak Mall, College Station - Bryan, TX

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 7453 S Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, UT

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 12000 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, VA

(Business Insider)


SEARS CLOSING: 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, Vancouver, WA

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


SEARS CLOSING: 4720 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


SEARS CLOSING: Valley View Mall, 4200 US HWY 16, La Crosse, WI

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


