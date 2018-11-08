news

Sears is planning to close another 40 stores, the company said Thursday.

The closings are in addition to the 142 stores that Sears had previously said it would close before the end of the year. The company filed for bankruptcy in October, after years of closing stores and selling off assets following crippling sales declines.

The new list of closings will bring Sears' total store count down to around 500. That's down from nearly 2,000 stores in 2013.

Here's the list of stores closing before the end of the year. The newest additions to the list are bolded.

Sears

Airport Way Fairbanks AK

4604 E Cactus Road Phoenix AZ

La Cumbre Plz Santa Barbara CA

470 Lewis Ave Meriden CT

801 N Congress Ave Boynton Beach FL

3342 Nw Federal Hwy Us#1 Jensen Beach FL

2300 E 17Th St Idaho Falls ID

Marquette Mall Michigan City IN

7103 Democracy Blvd. Bethesda MD

5575 B Drive N Battle Creek MI

1740 Bonita Lakes Circle Meridian MS

1001 Barnes Crossing Road Tupelo MS

3320 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston Salem NC

3404 W 13Th St Grand Island NE

4355 Grand Canyon Dr Las Vegas NV

3065 Route 50 Saratoga Spgs NY

21182 Salmon Run Mall Watertown NY

987 E Ash St Piqua OH

1665 State Hill Road Reading / Wyomissing PA

344 Stroud Mall Stroudsburg PA

2197 Dave Lyle Blvd Rock Hill SC

Southland Mall Memphis TN

401 Northgate Mall Chattanooga TN

198 Foothills Mall Maryville TN

1720 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN

750 Sunland Park Dr El Paso TX

Longview Texas Mall Longview TX

10101 Brook Road Glen Allen / Richmond VA

2500 Milton Ave Janesville WI

703 N. Berkeley Blvd., Goldsboro, North Carolina

11033 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville, North Carolina

3401 S. US Highway 41, Terre Haute, Indiana

400 N. Center St., Westminster, Maryland

Route 394 and Hunt Boulevard, Lakewood, New York

1235 Worcester Road, Natick, Massachusetts

12431 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota

10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland

3001 Ming Ave., Bakersfield, California

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, Tennessee

400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, North Carolina

1001 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, Alabama

5522 Shaffer Road, Suite 129, Dubois, Pennsylvania

701 SE Wyoming Blvd., Casper, Wyoming

2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky

3201 W. Main St., Norman, Oklahoma

6600 NE Menaul Blvd., Suite 700, Coronado, New Mexico

4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona, Kentucky

2605 Preston Road, Frisco, Texas

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville, Tennessee

2002 S. Expressway 83, Harlingen, Texas

1401 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, California

827 NE Lancaster Drive, Salem, Oregon

2300 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne/Oxford Valley, Pennsylvania

5320 Youngstown Road, Niles, Ohio

9520 Mall Road, Westover/Morgantown, West Virginia

100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, California

9800 SW Washington Square Road, Portland, Oregon

1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, New Jersey

3177 Chandler Village Drive, Chandler, Arizona

6002 Slide Road, Lubbock, Texas

1000 E. 41st St., Austin, Texas

100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto, California

100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Cornwells Heights, Pennsylvania

7001 S. University Blvd., Centennial, Colorado

50 Fox Run Road, Suite 74, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

3751 S. Dogwood Ave., El Centro, California

1500 Highway 35, Middletown, New Jersey

6301 NW Loop 410, Ingram, Texas

3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet, Illinois

10785 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, Colorado

425 Rice St., St. Paul, Minnesota

850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, Connecticut

7611 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona

15700 Emerald Way, Bowie, Maryland

2800 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, Tennessee

2100 Southfield Road, Lincoln Park, Michigan

1050 S. Babcock St. Melbourne, Florida

6515 E. Southern Ave. Mesa, Arizona

733 N. Highway 231, Panama City, Florida

460 N. Milwaukee St., Boise, Idaho

100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton, Virginia

3100 SW College Road, Suite 300, Ocala, Florida

3450 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Southwest Center, Texas

600 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights, New York

1011 W. Olive Ave., Merced, California

5901 Florin Road, Florin, California

3150 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, Arizona

2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista, Arizona

3800 US Highway 98 North, Suite 500, Lakeland, Florida

303 W US Highway 301 Blvd., Bradenton, Florida

2501 Irving Mall, Irving, Texas

1251 US Highway 31 North, Greenwood, Indiana

1700 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton, California

100 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, California

6929 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa Woodland Hills, Oklahoma

900 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor, Michigan

75 W. Route 59, Suite 100, Nanuet, New York

1111 Franklin Ave., Garden City, New York

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, California

3500 S. Meridian, Suite 900, Puyallup, Washington

1201 Boston Post Road, #2095, Milford, Connecticut

7508 N. Navarro St., Victoria, Texas

2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas

7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee

1245 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson, Nevada

300 Mary Esther Blvd., Mary Esther/Fort Walton Beach, Florida

