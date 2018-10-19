Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Strategy Sears is reportedly betting on a lifeline from its controversial former CEO to keep it from liquidating in the next few weeks (SHLD)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sears is about to find itself in a dire cash situation just days after it secured $300 million from its lenders, according to court filings reported by Bloomberg.

eddie lampert play

eddie lampert

(Reuters)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • Sears is about to find itself in a dire cash situation, according to court filings reported by Bloomberg.
  • The company is relying on a $300 million bailout from former CEO Eddie Lampert. Without this, it could be forced to liquidate in as soon as two weeks from now.
  • The department store has been closing stores and losing money for years. It has stayed afloat thanks to Lampert bailing it out with billions of dollars in loans through his hedge fund, ESL Investments.

Sears' turnaround effort is looking even more difficult than expected.

According to court filings reported by Bloomberg, the retailer is about to find itself in a dire cash situation just days after it secured $300 million in funding from lenders upon bankruptcy.

The documents show that the retailer is expected to burn through $220 million of this cash within the first month of bankruptcy, which is making it completely dependent on an additional loan from its controversial former CEO, Eddie Lampert, via his hedge fund ESL Investments.

A representative for Sears did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Read more: Inside Sears' death spiral: How an iconic American brand has been driven to the edge of bankruptcy

According to a budget approved by the court, Sears is expecting to receive a $112 million loan from Lampert by November 3 and another $188 million over the next two months.

In the court filing, Sears said that the additional loan "will not be required for the Debtors to operate during the first two weeks of these cases, but will become necessary thereafter," Bloomberg reported.

ESL Investments declined to comment on the matter to Business Insider.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Monday and announced it would be closing an additional 142 Sears and Kmart stores before the end of the year. Lampert stepped down as CEO but is staying on as chairman.

Sears has been losing money and closing stores for years, and many employees blame Lampert for its struggles.

However, the department store has managed to stay afloat thanks to Lampert bailing it out with billions of dollars of loans through ESL Investments.

Read more about Sears' downfall:

Top Articles

1 Strategy 20 lottery winners who lost every pennybullet
2 Strategy The 25 best countries in the world to be an entrepreneur...bullet
3 Strategy How to win the lottery, according to a Romanian-born...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Beth Comstock is the former vice chair of GE and the author of the book "Imagine It Forward."
Strategy Former GE and NBC exec Beth Comstock can credit much of her success to learning to 'wallow in ambiguity'
Salads and precut vegetables pose a food-poisoning risk, with a recent recall due to salmonella concerns.
Strategy As Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods recall salads, here's what a food-poisoning expert says you should avoid buying
US President Donald Trump, right, with China's president Xi Jinping.
Strategy Here's what to expect in the next year from Trump's trade war with China
null
Strategy 12 things on your work desk that are making you look unprofessional
X
Advertisement