Sears is shuttering 142 stores with liquidation sales starting immediately — here's the complete list of closing stores (SHLD)

news
Sears filed for bankruptcy on Monday and announced plans to close 142 stores before the end of the year, with liquidation sales beginning immediately.
Sears has been closing stores and selling off assets following years of crippling sales declines. The company now operates 687 Sears and Kmart stores, down from nearly 2,000 in 2013.
Here's the list of stores closing.
Sears
- 703 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, NC 27534-3444
- 11033 Carolina Place Pkwy Pineville, NC 28134-8370
- 3401 S Us Highway 41 Terre Haute, IN 47802-4154
- 400 N Center St Westminster, MD 21157-5140
- Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd Lakewood, NY 14750-
- 1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA 01760-
- 12431 Wayzata Blvd Minnetonka, MN 55305-1925
- 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044-3341
- 3001 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93304-4145
- 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421-6006
- 400 Cross Creek Mall Fayetteville, NC 28303-7244
- 1001 Rainbow Dr Gadsden, AL 35901-5376
- 5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129 Dubois, PA 15801-3304
- 701 Se Wyoming Blvd Casper, WY 82609-4213
- 2625 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104-4477
- 3201 W Main St Norman, OK 73072-4847
- 6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700 Coronado, NM 87110-3447
- 4807 Outer Loop Louisville-Okolona, KY 40219-3200
- 2605 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034-9434
- 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040-5011
- 2002 S Expy 83 Harlingen, TX 78552
- 1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello, CA 90640-2584
- 827 Lancaster Dr Ne Salem(Lancaster), OR 97301-2929
- 2300 E Lincoln Hwy Langhrn/Oxford Vly, PA 19047-1824
- 5320 Youngstown Rd Niles, OH 44446
- 9520 Mall Rd Westover/Morgantown, WV 26501-8524
- 100 Los Cerritos Mall Cerritos, CA 90703-5421
- 9800 Sw Washington Square Rd Washington Sq, OR 97223-4455
- 1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096-5282
- 3177 Chandler Village Dr Chandler, AZ 85226
- 6002 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX 79414-8555
- 1000 E 41St Austin, TX 78751-4859
- 100 Vintage Faire Mall Modesto, CA 95356-0559
- 100 Neshaminy Mall Bensalem/Crnwls Hts, PA 19020-1607
- 7001 S University Blvd Centennial, CO 80122-1599
- 50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth, NH 03801-2858
- 3751 S Dogwood Ave El Centro, CA 92243
- 1500 Highway 35 Middletown, NJ 07748-1831
- 6301 Nw Loop 410 Ingram, TX 78238-3824
- 3340 Mall Loop Dr Joliet, IL 60431-1057
- 10785 W Colfax Ave Lakewood, CO 80215-3807
- 425 Rice St St Paul, MN 55103-2123
- 850 Hartford Tnpk Waterford, CT 06385
- 7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ 85033-5433
- 15700 Emerald Way Bowie, MD 20716-2200
- 2800 N Germantown Prkway Cordova, TN 38133
- 2100 Southfield Rd Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2250
- 1050 S Babcock St Melbourne, FL 32901-3022
- 6515 E Southern Ave Mesa/East, AZ 85206-3711
- 733 N Highway 231 Panama City, FL 32405-5302
- 460 N Milwaukee St Boise, ID 83704-9122
- 100 Newmarket Fair Mall Hampton, VA 23605-1406
- 3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300 Ocala, FL 34474-8449
- 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd Southwest Ctr, TX 75237-2504
- 600 Lee Blvd Yorktown Hts, NY 10598-1142
- 1011 W Olive Ave Merced, CA 95348-2422
- 5901 Florin Rd Florin, CA 95823-2302
- 3150 S 4Th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364-8104
- 2250 El Mercado Loop Sierra Vista, AZ 85635-5204
- 3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500 Lakeland, FL 33809-3824
- 303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W Bradenton, FL 34205-7991
- 2501 Irving Mall Irving, TX 75062-5161
- 1251 Us Highway 31 N Greenwood, IN 46142-4503
- 1700 Stoneridge Dr Pleasanton, CA 94588
- 100 Santa Rosa Plz Santa Rosa, CA 95401-638
- 6929 S Memorial Dr Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK 74133-2035
- 900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618
- 75 W Route 59 Ste 100 Nanuet, NY 10954-2701
- 1111 Franklin Ave Garden City, NY 11530-1617
- 3333 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626-1811
- 3500 S Meridian Ste 900 Puyallup, WA 98373-3722
- 900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618
- 1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095 Milford, CT 06460
- 7508 N Navarro St Victoria, TX 77904-2654
- 2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy Austin/Barton Creek, TX 78746-8101
- 7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN 37919-5604
- 1245 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014-8740
Kmart
- 3955 S W Murray Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005-2316
- 2530 S Euclid Ave Ontario, CA 91762-6619
- 3968-A Missouri Flat Road Placerville, CA 95667-5240
- 3205 Lincoln Hwy Thorndale, PA 19372-1012
- 4500 Western Blvd Raleigh, NC 27606-1814
- 111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722 Matamoras, PA 18336-2115
- 2712 W Main St Waynesboro, VA 22980-1618
- 8363 Lewiston Road Batavia, NY 14020-1236
- 4210 N Harlem Ave Norridge, IL 60706-1277
- 880 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15223-1319
- 6780 W Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46241-2999
- 1351 E Hatch Rd Modesto, CA 95351-5010
- 7836 State Ave Kansas City, KS 66112-2
- 1001 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28806-3643
- 375 E Alessandro Blvd Riverside, CA 92508-2463
- 6163 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745-3108
- 349 Orchard Park Rd West Seneca, NY 14224-2634
- 2307 Superior Webster City, IA 50595-3165
- 912 County Line Rd Delano, CA 93215-3823
- 1180 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA 17013-9160
- 5000 23Rd Ave Moline, IL 61265-4599
- 2803 E Kanesville Blvd Council Bluffs, IA 51503-1004
- 4000 East 2Nd Street Casper, WY 82609-2385
- 2302 Cherry Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732-2165
- 417 Main Street Madawaska, ME 04756-1197
- 1701 4Th Ave W Charleston, WV 25387-2415
- 2821 East Main St Russellville, AR 72801-9801
- 1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr Florissant, MO 63033-1644
- 100 Tarentum Rd New Kensington, PA 15068-4670
- 3247 W Noble Ave Visalia, CA 93277-1841
- 349 Orchard Park Rd West Seneca, NY 14224-2634
- 93 West Campbell Rd Schenectady, NY 12306-6800
- 900 N W 76 Boulevard Gainesville, FL 32606-6747
- 2901-5 N Belt Hwy St. Joseph, MO 64506-2006
- 129 West Butler Avenue Mauldin, SC 29662-2534
- 2590 Military Rd Niagara Falls, NY 14304-1506
- 6909 Maynardville Pike Ne Knoxville, TN 37918-5325
- 7100 Nw Prairie View Rd Kansas City, MO 64151-1630
- 6364 Springfield Plaza Springfield, VA 22150-3431
- 17840 Bagley Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130-3401
- 215 W Hanford/Armona Rd Lemoore, CA 93245-2302
- 400 Crosstown Road Peachtree City, GA 30269-2915
- 6239 Turner Lake Road Covington, GA 30014-2064
- 1530 East Broad Street Statesville, NC 28625-4302
- 12350 Sw 8Th Street Miami, FL 33184-1510
- 779 Delsea Dr N Glassboro, NJ 08028-1435
- 1025 M-24 Lake Orion, MI 48360-1429
- 987 Route 6 Mahopac, NY 10541-1709
- 1001 E Sunset Drive Bellingham, WA 98226-3510
- 723 3Rd Ave Jasper, IN 47546-3639
- 1170 Mae Street Hummelstown, PA 17036-9185
- Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127 Russell Springs, KY 42642-4559
- 720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51 Pleasant Hills, PA 15236-4517
- 15891 State Rt 170 East Liverpool, OH 43920-9633
- 3701 Broadway St Quincy, IL 62301-3721
- 528 W Plank Road Altoona, PA 16602-2802
- 06600 M-66 North Charlevoix, MI 49720-9505
- 600 C W Stevens Blvd Grayson, KY 41143-1190
- 430 W Ridge Rd Griffith, IN 46319-1095
- 118 Waller Mill Rd Williamsburg, VA 23185-2946
- 1111 N 2Nd Cherokee, IA 51012-1287
- 1502 South Fourth St Allentown, PA 18103-4949
- 400 South Broadway Salina, KS 67401-4005
- 7000 Veterans Memorial Metairie, LA 70003-4497
- 1000 Nutt Rd Phoenixville, PA 19460-2200