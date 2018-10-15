Sears is shuttering 142 stores with liquidation sales starting immediately — here's the complete list of closing stores (SHLD)

news

Sears is closing 142 Sears and Kmart stores, with liquidation sales beginning immediately.

Sears announced the closings on Monday as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Sears filed for bankruptcy on Monday and announced plans to close 142 stores before the end of the year, with liquidation sales beginning immediately.

Sears has been closing stores and selling off assets following years of crippling sales declines. The company now operates 687 Sears and Kmart stores, down from nearly 2,000 in 2013.

Here's the list of stores closing.

Sears

703 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro, NC 27534-3444

11033 Carolina Place Pkwy Pineville, NC 28134-8370

3401 S Us Highway 41 Terre Haute, IN 47802-4154

400 N Center St Westminster, MD 21157-5140

Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd Lakewood, NY 14750-

1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA 01760-

12431 Wayzata Blvd Minnetonka, MN 55305-1925

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044-3341

3001 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93304-4145

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37421-6006

400 Cross Creek Mall Fayetteville, NC 28303-7244

1001 Rainbow Dr Gadsden, AL 35901-5376

5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129 Dubois, PA 15801-3304

701 Se Wyoming Blvd Casper, WY 82609-4213

2625 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104-4477

3201 W Main St Norman, OK 73072-4847

6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700 Coronado, NM 87110-3447

4807 Outer Loop Louisville-Okolona, KY 40219-3200

2605 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034-9434

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040-5011

2002 S Expy 83 Harlingen, TX 78552

1401 N Montebello Blvd Montebello, CA 90640-2584

827 Lancaster Dr Ne Salem(Lancaster), OR 97301-2929

2300 E Lincoln Hwy Langhrn/Oxford Vly, PA 19047-1824

5320 Youngstown Rd Niles, OH 44446

9520 Mall Rd Westover/Morgantown, WV 26501-8524

100 Los Cerritos Mall Cerritos, CA 90703-5421

9800 Sw Washington Square Rd Washington Sq, OR 97223-4455

1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096-5282

3177 Chandler Village Dr Chandler, AZ 85226

6002 Slide Rd Lubbock, TX 79414-8555

1000 E 41St Austin, TX 78751-4859

100 Vintage Faire Mall Modesto, CA 95356-0559

100 Neshaminy Mall Bensalem/Crnwls Hts, PA 19020-1607

7001 S University Blvd Centennial, CO 80122-1599

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth, NH 03801-2858

3751 S Dogwood Ave El Centro, CA 92243

1500 Highway 35 Middletown, NJ 07748-1831

6301 Nw Loop 410 Ingram, TX 78238-3824

3340 Mall Loop Dr Joliet, IL 60431-1057

10785 W Colfax Ave Lakewood, CO 80215-3807

425 Rice St St Paul, MN 55103-2123

850 Hartford Tnpk Waterford, CT 06385

7611 W Thomas Rd Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ 85033-5433

15700 Emerald Way Bowie, MD 20716-2200

2800 N Germantown Prkway Cordova, TN 38133

2100 Southfield Rd Lincoln Park, MI 48146-2250

1050 S Babcock St Melbourne, FL 32901-3022

6515 E Southern Ave Mesa/East, AZ 85206-3711

733 N Highway 231 Panama City, FL 32405-5302

460 N Milwaukee St Boise, ID 83704-9122

100 Newmarket Fair Mall Hampton, VA 23605-1406

3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300 Ocala, FL 34474-8449

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd Southwest Ctr, TX 75237-2504

600 Lee Blvd Yorktown Hts, NY 10598-1142

1011 W Olive Ave Merced, CA 95348-2422

5901 Florin Rd Florin, CA 95823-2302

3150 S 4Th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364-8104

2250 El Mercado Loop Sierra Vista, AZ 85635-5204

3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500 Lakeland, FL 33809-3824

303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W Bradenton, FL 34205-7991

2501 Irving Mall Irving, TX 75062-5161

1251 Us Highway 31 N Greenwood, IN 46142-4503

1700 Stoneridge Dr Pleasanton, CA 94588

100 Santa Rosa Plz Santa Rosa, CA 95401-638

6929 S Memorial Dr Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK 74133-2035

900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618

75 W Route 59 Ste 100 Nanuet, NY 10954-2701

1111 Franklin Ave Garden City, NY 11530-1617

3333 Bristol St Costa Mesa, CA 92626-1811

3500 S Meridian Ste 900 Puyallup, WA 98373-3722

900 Briarwood Cir Ann Arbor, MI 48108-1618

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095 Milford, CT 06460

7508 N Navarro St Victoria, TX 77904-2654

2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy Austin/Barton Creek, TX 78746-8101

7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN 37919-5604

1245 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014-8740

Kmart