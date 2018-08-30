Sears just kicked off blowout closing sales at 46 stores. Here's where to find them.

news
- Sears kicked off liquidation sales at 46 Sears and Kmart stores on Thursday.
- The locations will permanently close in November, bringing Sears' total number of closures this year to nearly 300 stores.
- The full list of closings includes 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores across 28 states.
- The company disclosed in May that it would close dozens of stores after it announced that quarterly revenue dropped by more than 30%, to $2.9 billion.
Sears kicked off liquidation sales at 46 closing stores on Thursday.
The closing locations include 13 Kmarts and 33 Sears stores across 28 states, including California, Connecticut, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The stores will permanently close by November.
The closings will bring Sears' total store closures this year to nearly 300.
"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed," the company said in a statement.
Sears is closing more stores as the company's sales slide, with revenue falling in the most recent quarter by more than 30%, to $2.9 billion, from $4.2 billion in the year-ago period.
Same-store sales during the period dropped by 13.4% at Sears stores and by 9.5% at Kmart.
Sears has cut its store count in half in the past five years. The company had 894 stores as of May 5, down from 1,980 stores in 2013.
Here's the full list of closing stores where sales begin Thursday:
Kmart
- 935 Sweetwater Road Spring Valley CA
- 1075 Shaw Avenue Clovis CA
- 3625 East 18th Street Antioch CA
- 6310 W 3rd Street Los Angeles CA
- 589 Bridgeport Avenue Milford CT
- 301 College Square Newark DE
- 3231 Chicago Road Steger IL
- 11 South Kings HWY 61 Cape Girardeau MO
- 2308 Highway 45 N Columbus MS
- 605 Old Country Road Riverhead NY
- 440 NW Burnside Road Gresham OR
- 101 Great Teays Blvd Scott Depot WV
- 2150 South Douglas HWY Gillette WY
Sears
- Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89 Flagstaff AZ
- Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road Santa Cruz CA
- 2424 Highway 6 And 50 Grand Junction CO
- 2266 University Square Mall Tampa - University FL
- 1625 NW 107th Avenue Doral / Miami FL
- Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N Naples FL
- Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St Savannah GA
- 2860 Cumberland Mall Atlanta GA
- 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300 Brunswick GA
- 1631 E Empire Street Bloomington IL
- 4201 Coldwater Road Fort Wayne IN
- 3000 Mall Road Florence KY
- 1914 Hammond Square Drive Hammond LA
- 50 Holyoke Street Holyoke MA
- Silver City Galleria Taunton MA
- 1250 Jackson Xing I-94 Jackson MI
- 4601 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh - Crabtree NC
- 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard Salem NH
- 1500 South Willow Street Manchester NH
- 4409 Black Horse Pike Mays Landing NJ
- 200 Eastview Mall Victor NY
- 578 Aviation Road Queensbury / Glen Falls NY
- 1400 Union Turnpike New Hyde Park NY
- 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road Dayton OH
- 9505 Colerain Avenue Cincinnati - Northgate OH
- 11800 SE 82nd Avenue Happy Valley / Portland OR
- 400 Memorial City Way Houston - Memorial TX
- Post Oak Mall College Station - Bryan TX
- 7453 S Plaza Center Drive West Jordan UT
- 12000 Fair Oaks Mall Fairfax VA
- 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive Vancouver WA
- 4720 Golf Road Eau Claire WI
- Valley View Mall, 4200 US HWY 16 La Crosse WI