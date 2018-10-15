Sears, once the largest retailer in the world, has filed for bankruptcy and is closing 142 stores. Here's how it got there. (SHLD)

news

Sears filed for bankruptcy early Monday morning. The company says it will close 142 stores before the end of the year. Eddie Lampert will step down as CEO and stay on as chairman of the board.

The department-store chain has been losing money and closing stores for years. Many employees and analysts blame Lampert for the retailer's decline.

These photos show how Sears went from being the largest and most prominent retailer in the United States to the struggling company that it is today.

Sears filed for bankruptcy early Monday morning and announced that its CEO, Edward Lampert, would be stepping down.

"Over the last several years, we have worked hard to transform our business and unlock the value of our assets," Lampert said in a statement to the press. "While we have made progress, the plan has yet to deliver the results we have desired, and addressing the Company's immediate liquidity needs has impacted our efforts to become a profitable and more competitive retailer."

Lampert will stay on as chairman of the board. The company says it will close 142 additional stores before the end of the year.

The news comes a week after reports circulated in the press that the company would be filing for bankruptcy imminently, as it was due to pay a $143 million debt to its lenders on Monday.

As a result, American consumers had been lamenting the loss of one of the country's most famous retailers, which at one point was the world's largest. Sears was widely considered to be an early innovator of the shopping landscape.

"Today is a day that will live in retail infamy. That a storied retailer, once at the pinnacle of the industry, should collapse in such a shabby state of disarray is both terrible and scandalous in equal measure," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail wrote in a note to clients on Monday morning,

He continued: "In our view, there are a multitude of factors that have contributed to Sears’ demise, but foremost among them is management’s failure to understand retail and evolve Sears in a way that would have given the chain a fair chance of survival."

Keep scrolling to see the story of its downfall in photos:

Sears started off as a mail-order catalog company selling watches and jewelry in 1888. It became the largest catalog company in the United States after expanding its assortment.

In the 1920s, as catalog shopping started to fade out, Sears adapted to the changing times and opened stores. According to Investopedia, sales at its stores outpaced catalog sales by 1931.

Source: Investopedia

The company grew from being only a retailer to offering financial services, including setting up an insurance arm with Allstate and acquiring various financial brokerage firms.

It also began rolling out its own brands such as Craftsman, DieHard, and Kenmore.

Its dominance in the retail sector began to fade in the 1970s as lower-priced stores such as Target, Kmart, and Walmart gained momentum. By 1991, Walmart had taken Sears' place as the largest retailer in the country.

Source: Business Insider

Over the course of the 1990s, Sears started shedding its financial and insurance businesses and discontinued the catalog.

In 2003, Sears sold its credit-card business to Citigroup in order to focus exclusively on retail. The credit-card business had outgrown the core retail operation and accounted for 60% of its annual profits at the time.

Source: The New York Times

However, the chain was increasingly coming under pressure as shopping shifted online, and it failed to adapt.

In 2004, it was bought by low-cost store Kmart.

The deal was masterminded by Lampert, who was chairman of Kmart at the time and owned a 50% stake in its business through his ESL Investments hedge fund. He was also the largest shareholder in Sears at the time, with a 15% stake.

Lampert then became chairman of Sears Holdings, the combined company.

In 2004, BusinessWeek speculated that Lampert would become the next Warren Buffett.

In its first year as a combined company, sales rose.

Source: Investopedia

However, for the next nine years, they dropped.

In 2013, Lampert became CEO of Sears Holdings.

The company's revenue declined substantially from $36.2 billion in fiscal 2013 to $25.1 billion in fiscal 2015.



In 2016, 24/7 Wall St reported that Lampert was the most hated CEO in the US, based on ratings and employee satisfaction reviews from Glassdoor.

As sales continued to fall, Sears started to shut down stores, sell real estate, and spin off brands.

Lampert thought he could turn around both companies by cutting costs and selling the real estate where underperforming stores were located.

In interviews with Business Insider's Hayley Peterson in 2016, employees blamed Lampert for the downfall of the company.

They said that Lampert rarely spent time at its headquarters.

Lampert stopped investing in stores. "He refuses to put a dime in updating stores," one former vice president told Business Insider.

Stores were severely understaffed, with some operating on less than half of the employees they needed, workers said.

Instead, he banked on Shop Your Way, a rewards program that enabled frequent buyers to accumulate points for their purchases and turn them into coupons and discounts. This complicated program backfired as it created massive lines at checkouts and angered customers.

Its stores were left to crumble.

Rotting ceilings were spotted in stores Business Insider visited.

Suppliers canceled contracts ...

... which left many stores looking empty.

Several high-level executives left the company.

"There are so many people running for the door not just because the ship is sinking, but because the captain of the ship is screaming at them, blaming it on them, and telling them it's their fault," one former vice president told Business Insider in 2016.

Hundreds of stores closed. Between 2013 and this October, its store count dropped from 1,980 to 687, according to the company.

Source: Business Insider

Lampert kept the company afloat by bailing it out with billions of dollars of loans from his hedge fund ESL Investments.

The Wall Street Journal reported on October 9 that Sears had hired advisors to help the company prepare for bankruptcy in advance of a massive debt repayment due the following Monday.

Early Monday morning, the company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing 142 stores before the end of the year.

Lampert has stepped down as CEO of the company but will remain as chairman of the board.

The remaining stores will be open for the holiday season.

"As much as today is a conclusion of sorts, it is not the end of the story. Chapter 11 means that Sears will continue on, at least for the foreseeable future, as it tries to find a solution to its financial woes and attempts to carve out a place for itself in the retail market," Saunders wrote on Monday.

He continued: "Neither of these things will be easy to accomplish. In our view, too much rot has set in at Sears to make it viable business. The brand is now tarnished just as the economics of its model are firmly stacked against its future success."