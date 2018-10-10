Pulse.com.gh logo
Sears' top spokesman jumps ship as reports emerge of a potential bankruptcy filing (SHLD)


Sears' top spokesman exited the company just days before reports emerged of a possible bankruptcy filing, Business Insider has learned. Chris Brathwaite left his position as Sears' vice president of media relations and corporate communications last week, after more than a decade with the company.

He notified Sears last month that he planned to leave to pursue a "new opportunity," Sears spokesman Howard Riefs told Business Insider.

"He'll be announcing his new role in a few weeks," Riefs said. "We wish Chris well in his future endeavors."

Brathwaite's departure comes as Sears, which also ows Kmart, is reportedly preparing for a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this week. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the potential filing.

Sears has a debt repayment coming due on Monday, and it's short on cash following a years-long downward spiral in sales and customer traffic.

Brathwaite did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his departure.

The company was quick to scrub him from its website, however, as it has previously done following other top-level departures.

As recently as Friday, Brathwaite's name, photograph, and position were listed on Sears' site. By Wednesday morning, Sears had removed him from its media relations page.

If you work for Sears and have a story to share, email hpeterson@businessinsider.com.

