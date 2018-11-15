Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy These are the new skills you need to excel in the future, according to the World Economic Forum

  Published:

The World Economic Forum has compiled a list of jobs for the future.

Skills you need to excel in the future by World Economic Forum play

New report says regular jobs like being a lawyer are going to be redundant in the future

(continentaldurablegoods)

Following the ongoing change in the global labour market, the World Economic Forum has released a list of new skills necessary for success in the future.

In the insight brief titled 'The Future of Jobs Report 2018, the non-profit organization presents data that show that there is going to be an evolution of the workforce that will result in the redundancy of regular jobs.

Some of these redundant jobs include Administrative and Executive Secretaries, Accountants and Auditors, Financial Analysts, Cashiers and Ticket Clerks, Mechanics and Machinery Repairers, Bank Tellers and Related Clerks and Lawyers.

Regular jobs are about to be replaced in the future - New report play

Regular jobs are about to be replaced in the future - New report

(Thinkstock)

 

Due to these four specific technological advances - ubiquitous high-speed mobile internet; artificial intelligence; widespread adoption of big data analytics; and cloud technology, it is projected that by 2022, regular jobs would have given way to the following.

Here are the new skills you need to excel in the future:

  • Data Analysts and Scientists

  • AI and Machine Learning Specialists

  • General and Operations Managers

  • Big Data Specialists

  • Digital Transformation Specialists

  • Sales and Marketing Professionals

  • New Technology Specialists

  • Report says technological advances  will affect future jobs play

    Report says technological advances  will affect future jobs

    (gineersnow)

  • Organizational Development Specialists

  • Software and Applications Developers and Analysts

  • Information Technology Services

  • Process Automation Specialists

  • Innovation Professionals

  • Information Security Analysts

  • E-commerce and Social Media Specialists

  • The Future of Jobs Report 2018 play

    The Future of Jobs Report 2018

    (weforum)

     

  • User Experience and Human-Machine

  • Interaction Designers

  • Training and Development Specialists

  • Robotics Specialists and Engineers

  • People and Culture Specialists

  • Client Information and Customer Service Workers

  • Service and Solutions Designers

  • Digital Marketing and Strategy Specialists.

