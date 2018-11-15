The World Economic Forum has compiled a list of jobs for the future.
In the insight brief titled 'The Future of Jobs Report 2018, the non-profit organization presents data that show that there is going to be an evolution of the workforce that will result in the redundancy of regular jobs.
Some of these redundant jobs include Administrative and Executive Secretaries, Accountants and Auditors, Financial Analysts, Cashiers and Ticket Clerks, Mechanics and Machinery Repairers, Bank Tellers and Related Clerks and Lawyers.
Due to these four specific technological advances - ubiquitous high-speed mobile internet; artificial intelligence; widespread adoption of big data analytics; and cloud technology, it is projected that by 2022, regular jobs would have given way to the following.
Data Analysts and Scientists
AI and Machine Learning Specialists
General and Operations Managers
Big Data Specialists
Digital Transformation Specialists
Sales and Marketing Professionals
New Technology Specialists
Organizational Development Specialists
Software and Applications Developers and Analysts
Information Technology Services
Process Automation Specialists
Innovation Professionals
Information Security Analysts
E-commerce and Social Media Specialists
User Experience and Human-Machine
Interaction Designers
Training and Development Specialists
Robotics Specialists and Engineers
People and Culture Specialists
Client Information and Customer Service Workers
Service and Solutions Designers
Digital Marketing and Strategy Specialists.