Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


There’s a special AU summit holding over the weekend in Addis Ababa and these are the topics that will be discussed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The AU will hold a special summit over the weekend to discuss reforms of the union.

Africa Union logo play

Africa Union logo

Over the weekend, officials of the African Union (AU) will hold a special summit in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia over some reforms within the continental body.

The summit, which will hold on November 17 and November 18, will have Rwandan president, President Paul Kagame as chairman for it.

 The AU Commission’s Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said the purpose of the summit is to discuss some reforms that will impact the union significantly.

He said, “The ongoing institutional reform is, undoubtedly, one of the most ambitious initiatives for change ever taken by our Union. It touches upon all aspects of its functioning and concerns all its organs.”

He added that “other attempts were made in the past and these, let’s face it, did not live up to expectations, leaving a bitter taste of unfinished business.”

Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat was speaking at the opening session of the Executive Council which brings together Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the AU partner states, whose recommendations are to be endorsed by Heads of State when they are met.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Egypt will assume the chairmanship of the AU early next year and there is fear that the implementation of the reforms will stall since Egypt has little or no interest in them.

Nonetheless, President Kagame also wants to push through the reforms before his tenure ends.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

long island city
Strategy Amazon's 8-million-square foot HQ2 site in Long Island City will use land previously designated for affordable housing
Dan Brown has a new MasterClass series that breaks down his writing techniques.
Strategy 'The Da Vinci Code' author Dan Brown explains how he overcame self-doubt and became a bestselling writer who's sold 250 million books
Trump
Strategy Trump says Amazon 'took the best deals' for HQ2 (AMZN)
macys worker
Strategy 'It kind of feels like a scam': Employers are so desperate for workers they're making job offers after a single phone call
X
Advertisement