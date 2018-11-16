news

Over the weekend, officials of the African Union (AU) will hold a special summit in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia over some reforms within the continental body.

The summit, which will hold on November 17 and November 18, will have Rwandan president, President Paul Kagame as chairman for it.

The AU Commission’s Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat said the purpose of the summit is to discuss some reforms that will impact the union significantly.

He said, “The ongoing institutional reform is, undoubtedly, one of the most ambitious initiatives for change ever taken by our Union. It touches upon all aspects of its functioning and concerns all its organs.”

He added that “other attempts were made in the past and these, let’s face it, did not live up to expectations, leaving a bitter taste of unfinished business.”

Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat was speaking at the opening session of the Executive Council which brings together Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the AU partner states, whose recommendations are to be endorsed by Heads of State when they are met.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Egypt will assume the chairmanship of the AU early next year and there is fear that the implementation of the reforms will stall since Egypt has little or no interest in them.

Nonetheless, President Kagame also wants to push through the reforms before his tenure ends.