This is subject to regulatory approval.

According to the bank, Mr Baye brings with him 22 years’ experience across Distribution, Wealth Management, and Personal Lending.

He was recently the Head of Retail Banking, Ghana and West Africa.

Commenting on his new role, he said: “Our Jersey business is one of the most unique examples of a platform for prosperous relationships. The business is uniquely positioned to deliver on the Bank’s refreshed strategic priorities. We will focus on bringing digital innovations that will help us deliver an improved client experience.”

“The threat of financial crime and the real and present danger of cybercrime, coupled with the ever-changing regulatory landscape will remain paramount in my mind. We will continue to drive the required investments and discipline that will position us as a strong example of here for good,” he added.

Mr Baye graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Coast and holds an MBA from the University of Ghana.

He started his banking career as an International Graduate with Standard Chartered.

He has also held leadership roles in Barclays Bank Ghana and Universal Merchant Bank Ghana.

At Standard Chartered, he has focused on delivering a wide range of initiatives for Ghana and the West Africa region, having led transformation projects and most recently the launch of Standard Chartered’s first ever digital bank in Cote D’Ivoire.