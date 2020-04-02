According to the Chief Executive of the bank, Mansa Nettey, they have developed relief programmes tenor extensions and interest rate reductions on eligible local currency loans for clients in vulnerable sectors highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that the bank is offering eligible clients customised solutions by the that are consistent with their needs.

“Additionally, in line with fee waiver announcement by the Ghana Bankers Association, we have waived charges on mobile money transfers up to GHC100 as well as local interbank Instant Pay and Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers initiated via our SC Mobile and Straight2Bank platforms. Standard Chartered has further reduced charges on Mobile Money transfers above GHC100 to a flat rate of 0.75%.”

She added that the bank is also offering a Life Insurance cover for all new and existing life insurance clients with financial support if they are diagnosed, hospitalized or die due to COVID-19. Clients will receive full benefits for themselves and their insured dependents since all costs associated with this offer is waived.

She said this is their way of supporting their customers in these times.

“As a Bank with a history of more than 120 years in Ghana, we are committed to supporting and working with our clients to minimise the impact of this pandemic. Our Relationship Managers are reaching out to clients for individual assessments.”

“We have invested in digital tools to adequately equip our employees to support our clients remotely and through selected branches, ensuring uninterrupted and seamless service during this period,” she added.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Plc has set aside $1 billion for companies that provide goods and services to help the fight against COVID-19, and those planning the switch into making products that are in high demand to fight the global pandemic across the markets it operates in, including Ghana.

These companies include manufacturers and distributors in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare providers, as well as non-medical companies that have decided to produce goods such as ventilators, face masks, protective equipment, sanitisers, and other consumables.

Interested clients in Ghana are expected to speak to their dedicated Relationship Managers about this.