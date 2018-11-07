Pulse.com.gh logo
Strategy Starbucks says it's taking lessons it learned from it’s 'long game' in China and rolling them out in the US

Starbucks says it will look to improve its delivery services in the US after experimenting with new delivery technologies in China.

Starbucks barista play

Starbucks barista

(Ted S. Warren/AP Images)

Starbucks' president and chief executive Kevin Johnson said on Monday that the company would look to improve its delivery services in the US after experimenting with new delivery technologies in China, CNBC reported.

Among those innovations are delivery services designed to closely resemble the experience customers enjoy inside Starbucks retail stores.

The coffee chain says it has developed methods for delivering coffee products that have the same quality customers would normally get at a Starbucks store, by utilizing tools like heat-retaining packaging and spill-proof lids.

When customers receive their orders, "the beverage is the same temperature as if the barista just prepared it and handed it to them," Johnson told CNBC.

Johnson further explained to CNBC that China's food delivery industry was growing "faster than any other part of the world."

China is Starbucks' second-largest market, after the US.

